MH CET Law 5 Year LLB CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025 Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link Here to Download

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 9, 2025, 09:19 IST

Maharashtra CET 5 year LLB round 3 allotment result out. Candidates can login with registered email id and password to download. Reporting to colleges until September 11, 2025. 

MH CET Law 5 Year LLB Allotment Round 3: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MH CET Law 5-year LLB AP round 3 allotment result. The link to check the allotment result is available on the candidate login link. To check the allotment result, candidates can visit the official website and login with their registered email ID and password

According to the schedule issued, students allotted seats for the 5-year LLB programme in round 3 of admissions must report to the colleges allotted with all necessary documents from today, September 9, to September 11, 2025. Candidates must carry all relevant documents and photocopies of the documents without fail. The list of students who have been admitted in the colleges will be published online. 

MH CET Law 2025 Round 3 allotment result for the 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment result 

MH CET Law 5 Year LLB Admission 2025 Round 3 Allotment  - Click Here

How to Download MH CET Law 5-year LLB Allotment Result 2025

The link to download the CAP Round 3 allotment result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment letter

Step 1: Visit the official website of MH CET

Step 2: Click on the 5 year LLB section

Step 3: Click round 3 allotment result

Step 4: Login using the registered email id and password

Step 5: Download the CAP round 3 allotment result for further reference

