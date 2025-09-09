MH CET Law 5 Year LLB CAP Round 3 Allotment 2025 Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link Here to Download

MH CET Law 5 Year LLB Allotment Round 3: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MH CET Law 5-year LLB AP round 3 allotment result. The link to check the allotment result is available on the candidate login link. To check the allotment result, candidates can visit the official website and login with their registered email ID and password

According to the schedule issued, students allotted seats for the 5-year LLB programme in round 3 of admissions must report to the colleges allotted with all necessary documents from today, September 9, to September 11, 2025. Candidates must carry all relevant documents and photocopies of the documents without fail. The list of students who have been admitted in the colleges will be published online.

MH CET Law 2025 Round 3 allotment result for the 5-year LLB programme is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment result