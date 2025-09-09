WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, at wbjeeb.nic.in, Use Roll Number and Password To Download

WBJEE 2025 Counsellibg Round 2 Allotment: WBJEE counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result has been announced today, September 9, 2025. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the round 2 allotment result on the website wbjeeb.nic.in.

To check the allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login with their WBJEE roll number and password. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice can report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges for admissions until September 11, 2025.

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment OUT- Click Here

WBJEE 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result - Date and Time

The schedule for the release of the WBJEE Round 2 allotment result has been confirmed by officials. According to the details provided, the allotment result for round 2 will be issued today, September 9. The time of release of the allotment result is not confirmed but it is expected to be issued by afternoon.