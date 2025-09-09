Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

ICAI CA Exams 2025 September 9th and 10th Postponed in Kathmandu Due to Protest; Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 12:58 IST

ICAI CA Exam 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exams in Kathmandu scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2025, due to ongoing protests in Nepal. The CA Inter and CA Final exams on these dates will now be rescheduled. However, in all other centres, exams will proceed as planned. Check the ICAI CA Exam Postponed Announcement PDF here.

ICAI CA Exams 2025 September 9th and 10th Postponed
ICAI CA Exams 2025 September 9th and 10th Postponed
Register for Result Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exams that were supposed to take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9 and 10, 2025. The decision was taken because of the ongoing protests in Nepal after the temporary ban on social media websites. Even though the Nepal government has lifted the ban, protests are still happening, and sadly, 19 people have lost their lives.

As per the original schedule, the CA Intermediate (Group 1, Paper 1) exam was to be held on September 9, 2025, and the CA Final (Group 1, Paper 1) exam on September 10, 2025. Both of these exams are now postponed in Kathmandu only.

Click here: ICAI CA Exam 2025 Postponed Announcement PDF

ICAI has released an official notification confirming this update. The institute has assured students that the new exam dates will be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for further updates.

In all other exam centres (except Kathmandu), the ICAI CA exams on September 9 and 10, 2025, will take place as planned. Students must check their CA admit card carefully and reach their exam centre on the reporting time mentioned.

Earlier this month, ICAI had also postponed the CA exams on September 2 and 3, 2025, in Punjab because of severe floods. The institute has confirmed that the new dates for these exams will be announced soon.

Also read: AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Portal Opens; Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

 

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News