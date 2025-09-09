ICAI CA Exams 2025 September 9th and 10th Postponed in Kathmandu Due to Protest; Details Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA exams that were supposed to take place in Kathmandu, Nepal, on September 9 and 10, 2025. The decision was taken because of the ongoing protests in Nepal after the temporary ban on social media websites. Even though the Nepal government has lifted the ban, protests are still happening, and sadly, 19 people have lost their lives.
As per the original schedule, the CA Intermediate (Group 1, Paper 1) exam was to be held on September 9, 2025, and the CA Final (Group 1, Paper 1) exam on September 10, 2025. Both of these exams are now postponed in Kathmandu only.
Click here: ICAI CA Exam 2025 Postponed Announcement PDF
ICAI has released an official notification confirming this update. The institute has assured students that the new exam dates will be announced soon. Students are advised to regularly check the ICAI website for further updates.
In all other exam centres (except Kathmandu), the ICAI CA exams on September 9 and 10, 2025, will take place as planned. Students must check their CA admit card carefully and reach their exam centre on the reporting time mentioned.
Earlier this month, ICAI had also postponed the CA exams on September 2 and 3, 2025, in Punjab because of severe floods. The institute has confirmed that the new dates for these exams will be announced soon.
