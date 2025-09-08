AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Portal Opens; Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET

Candidates can check the table below for AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Important Dates:

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling: Students who passed the AP LAWCET / APPGLCET 2025 exam for 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM courses can now join the online counselling at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to register is September 11, 2025. After registering, students can use web options to pick the college they like for admission. Check this article for AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling 2025 Registration Process.

AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration Process

Candidates can follow the given steps for the AP LAWCET Counselling Registration Process 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET.

Step 2: Click the "Candidate Registration" link.

Step 3: Type your AP LAWCET / AP PGLCET 2025 Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Fill the registration form carefully (name, phone, email, course — 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, or LLM).

Step 5: Upload the documents asked (your photo, ID proof like Aadhar or passport, rank card, mark sheets and any other certificates).

Step 6: Pay the counselling registration fee online and keep the payment receipt.

Step 7: Click Submit, then save or download the filled form and the payment receipt.

Step 8: Keep these copies safe and check your email or phone for the counselling confirmation and next instructions.