Schools Holiday (8 September)
AP PGECET Web Counselling 2025 Registration Process Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Sep 8, 2025, 12:25 IST

AP PGECET Web Counselling 2025: The AP PGECET Counselling 2025 registration closes today, September 8. Web option entry will be held from September 10–14, with seat allotment results on September 26. Students must report to colleges by September 29. A counselling fee of Rs 1,000 (OC/BC) and Rs 500 (others) is required. Candidates must also carry all necessary certificates for document verification.

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will close the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 registration today, September 8. Students who want admission into MTech, MPharm, and Pharmacy Diploma courses can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The web option entry for colleges will be open from September 10 to 14. Students can also make changes to their options on September 15. The seat allotment result will be released on September 26, 2025.

After the results, students who get seats must report to their allotted college and confirm their admission by September 29.

For counselling, students need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 (for OC and BC) and Rs 500 (for other categories).

The seats left after GATE and GPAT candidates admission will be given to AP PGECET 2025 students.

Click here: AP PGECET Web Counselling 2025 Registration Link

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Check the following table for the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Schedule:

Sl. No

Description

From

To

1

Registration & Processing Fee Payment

17.07.2025

08.09.2025

2

Verification of Uploaded Certificates

09.09.2025

12.09.2025

3

Web Options Entry

10.09.2025

14.09.2025

4

Changing of Web Options

15.09.2025

15.09.2025

5

Release of Seat Allotments

26.09.2025

26.09.2025

6

Self-Joining & Reporting at Colleges

26.09.2025

29.09.2025

7

Attending Classes at College

29.09.2025

29.09.2025

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Students who are attending the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 must carry the following important documents for verification:

  • AP PGECET 2025 rank card and hall ticket

  • Provisional or degree certificate and marks memo of the qualifying exam

  • SSC (Class 10) memo or equivalent certificate

  • Study certificates from Class 10 to graduation, or a residence certificate for 7 years (for students with private study) – Aadhaar card or household card can be used

  • Integrated community certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates) issued by the competent authority

  • Residence certificate of parents for 10 years in Andhra Pradesh (excluding outside employment), issued by MRO – required for students who studied outside AP

  • Transfer certificate (TC) from the last studied institution

  • Income certificate / Household card / Ration card

  • EWS certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable

  • Local status certificate – for candidates who studied in Telangana but want to claim seats under AU/SVU regions

Also read: Assam NEET UG 2025: DME Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today at dme.assam.gov.in, Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

 

