AP PGECET Web Counselling 2025 Registration Process Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will close the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 registration today, September 8. Students who want admission into MTech, MPharm, and Pharmacy Diploma courses can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The web option entry for colleges will be open from September 10 to 14. Students can also make changes to their options on September 15. The seat allotment result will be released on September 26, 2025.
After the results, students who get seats must report to their allotted college and confirm their admission by September 29.
For counselling, students need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 (for OC and BC) and Rs 500 (for other categories).
The seats left after GATE and GPAT candidates admission will be given to AP PGECET 2025 students.
AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table for the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Schedule:
|
Sl. No
|
Description
|
From
|
To
|
1
|
Registration & Processing Fee Payment
|
17.07.2025
|
08.09.2025
|
2
|
Verification of Uploaded Certificates
|
09.09.2025
|
12.09.2025
|
3
|
Web Options Entry
|
10.09.2025
|
14.09.2025
|
4
|
Changing of Web Options
|
15.09.2025
|
15.09.2025
|
5
|
Release of Seat Allotments
|
26.09.2025
|
26.09.2025
|
6
|
Self-Joining & Reporting at Colleges
|
26.09.2025
|
29.09.2025
|
7
|
Attending Classes at College
|
29.09.2025
|
29.09.2025
AP PGECET Counselling 2025: Documents Required
Students who are attending the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 must carry the following important documents for verification:
-
AP PGECET 2025 rank card and hall ticket
-
Provisional or degree certificate and marks memo of the qualifying exam
-
SSC (Class 10) memo or equivalent certificate
-
Study certificates from Class 10 to graduation, or a residence certificate for 7 years (for students with private study) – Aadhaar card or household card can be used
-
Integrated community certificate (for BC/SC/ST candidates) issued by the competent authority
-
Residence certificate of parents for 10 years in Andhra Pradesh (excluding outside employment), issued by MRO – required for students who studied outside AP
-
Transfer certificate (TC) from the last studied institution
-
Income certificate / Household card / Ration card
-
EWS certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable
-
Local status certificate – for candidates who studied in Telangana but want to claim seats under AU/SVU regions
