AP PGECET Web Counselling 2025 Registration Process Ends Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET Counselling 2025: The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, will close the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 registration today, September 8. Students who want admission into MTech, MPharm, and Pharmacy Diploma courses can apply online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The web option entry for colleges will be open from September 10 to 14. Students can also make changes to their options on September 15. The seat allotment result will be released on September 26, 2025.

After the results, students who get seats must report to their allotted college and confirm their admission by September 29.

For counselling, students need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 (for OC and BC) and Rs 500 (for other categories).

The seats left after GATE and GPAT candidates admission will be given to AP PGECET 2025 students.