Assam NEET UG 2025: DME Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today at dme.assam.gov.in, Details Here

Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has started the Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2. The registration will be open from September 8 to 9, 2025. Students can apply on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.

The process of choice filling and locking for Round 2 will be held on September 10 and 11. The allotment result will be announced on September 19, 2025. After the result, students who get a seat must go to their allotted college for admission on September 24 and 25.

Click here: Assam NEET UG Counselling 2 ND ROUND ONLINE

This year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a new college, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Guwahati, with 50 MBBS seats. Also, MBBS seats have been increased in some old colleges: GMC, Guwahati (250 seats), AMC, Dibrugarh (250 seats), and SMC, Silchar (150 seats).