Assam NEET UG 2025: DME Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today at dme.assam.gov.in, Details Here

Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has started the Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2. The registration will be open from September 8 to 9, 2025. Students can apply on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.
The process of choice filling and locking for Round 2 will be held on September 10 and 11. The allotment result will be announced on September 19, 2025. After the result, students who get a seat must go to their allotted college for admission on September 24 and 25.
This year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a new college, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Guwahati, with 50 MBBS seats. Also, MBBS seats have been increased in some old colleges: GMC, Guwahati (250 seats), AMC, Dibrugarh (250 seats), and SMC, Silchar (150 seats).
Students who already registered in Round 1 do not need to register again. They can directly take part in choice filling for Round 2 to change their college or get a new seat. Students must also lock their choices before the deadline.
The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the merit list and the choices filled by students. The result will show important details like roll number, state merit rank, and allotted college.
In Round 1 of Assam NEET Counselling 2025, about 3,122 students got MBBS and BDS seats across the state.
Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the complete Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 schedule in the table below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Schedule
|
Date & Time
|
1
|
Online Registration
|
08/09/2025 to 09/09/2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
2
|
Online Choice Filling
|
10/09/2025 to 11/09/2025 (till 10:00 PM)
|
3
|
Online Choice Locking
|
11/09/2025 (5:00 PM to 11:59 PM)
|
4
|
Result Declaration
|
19/09/2025
|
5
|
Reporting / Joining College
|
24/09/2025 to 25/09/2025
Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Seats Available
Check the table below for the Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 seat availability:
|
Medical College
|
New Seats Added
|
Guwahati Medical College (GMC)
|
250
|
Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh (AMC)
|
250
|
Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Guwahati
|
50
|
Silchar Medical College (SMC)
|
150
