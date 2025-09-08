Schools Holiday (8 September)
Assam NEET UG 2025: DME Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts Today at dme.assam.gov.in, Details Here

Sep 8, 2025, 11:15 IST

Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has begun Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2. Registration is open from September 8–9, with choice filling on September 10–11 and results on September 19. Students allotted seats must report on September 24–25. This year, 700 new MBBS seats have been added across GMC, AMC, SMC, and Pragjyotishpur Medical College.

Assam NEET UG 2025
Assam NEET Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has started the Assam NEET Counselling 2025 Round 2. The registration will be open from September 8 to 9, 2025. Students can apply on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in.

The process of choice filling and locking for Round 2 will be held on September 10 and 11. The allotment result will be announced on September 19, 2025. After the result, students who get a seat must go to their allotted college for admission on September 24 and 25.

Click here: Assam NEET UG Counselling 2 ND ROUND ONLINE 

This year, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a new college, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Guwahati, with 50 MBBS seats. Also, MBBS seats have been increased in some old colleges: GMC, Guwahati (250 seats), AMC, Dibrugarh (250 seats), and SMC, Silchar (150 seats).

Students who already registered in Round 1 do not need to register again. They can directly take part in choice filling for Round 2 to change their college or get a new seat. Students must also lock their choices before the deadline.

The seat allotment will be done on the basis of the merit list and the choices filled by students. The result will show important details like roll number, state merit rank, and allotted college.

In Round 1 of Assam NEET Counselling 2025, about 3,122 students got MBBS and BDS seats across the state.

Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 schedule in the table below:

Sl. No.

Schedule

Date & Time

1

Online Registration

08/09/2025 to 09/09/2025 (till 11:55 PM)

2

Online Choice Filling

10/09/2025 to 11/09/2025 (till 10:00 PM)

3

Online Choice Locking

11/09/2025 (5:00 PM to 11:59 PM)

4

Result Declaration

19/09/2025

5

Reporting / Joining College

24/09/2025 to 25/09/2025

Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025: Seats Available

Check the table below for the Assam NEET Round 2 Counselling 2025 seat availability:

Medical College

New Seats Added

Guwahati Medical College (GMC)

250

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh (AMC)

250

Pragjyotishpur Medical College, Guwahati

50

Silchar Medical College (SMC)

150

Also read: MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Round 3 Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Merit List PDF Here

 

