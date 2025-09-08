MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Round 3 Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Merit List PDF Here

MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025: The MH CET Law 2025 round 3 merit list has been published for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates who have applied for the third counselling round can check the final merit list here.

According to the schedule available, candidates allotted seats in the third round must report to the allotted colleges for the final document verification and admission purposes.

MH CET Law 3 year LLB round 3 merit list has been issued as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the PDF.

MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025 Round 3 MS - Click Here

Final Merit List of Outside Maharashtra State - Click Here

Ex-Servicemen - Click Here