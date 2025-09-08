MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Round 3 Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Merit List PDF Here

MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025: The MH CET Law 2025 round 3 merit list has been published for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates who have applied for the third counselling round can check the final merit list here.
According to the schedule available, candidates allotted seats in the third round must report to the allotted colleges for the final document verification and admission purposes.
MH CET Law 3 year LLB round 3 merit list has been issued as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the PDF.
MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025 Round 3 MS - Click Here
Final Merit List of Outside Maharashtra State - Click Here
Ex-Servicemen - Click Here
MH CET LAW 3 Year LLB Admission 2025 Round 3 Schedule
Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the complete schedule below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Publication of Final Merit List. For Round-3
|
September 7, 2025
|
Allocation Round 3
|
September 09, 2025
|
Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round 3
|
September 10, 2025 to September 13, 2025
|
Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal
|
September 15, 2025
Steps to Check MH CET Law 2025 Merit List for 3 Year LLB
Follow the steps provided below to check the MH CET Law 3 year LLB round 3 merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website for MH CET
Step 2: Click on the "Admission A.Y 2025-26" tab.
Step 3: Click on the "L.L.B. 3-Years" tab.
Step 4: Click on the merit list link for your respective category and save it as a PDF
Step 5: Download PDF for further reference
