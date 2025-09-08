Schools Holiday (8 September)
MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Round 3 Merit List Out at cetcell.mahacet.org, Download Merit List PDF Here

Sep 8, 2025, 10:00 IST

Maharashtra CET Law 3-year LLB Merit List 2025 PDF is now available on the official website. Students who have applied for admission can check their merit list PDF as per various categories here. 

MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025: The MH CET Law 2025 round 3 merit list has been published for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates who have applied for the third counselling round can check the final merit list here. 

According to the schedule available, candidates allotted seats in the third round must report to the allotted colleges for the final document verification and admission purposes. 

MH CET Law 3 year LLB round 3 merit list has been issued as a PDF document. The link to download the PDF is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the PDF. 

MH CET Law 3 Year LLB Counselling 2025 Round 3 MS - Click Here

Final Merit List of Outside Maharashtra State - Click Here

Ex-Servicemen - Click Here

MH CET LAW 3 Year LLB Admission 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the complete schedule below

Events

Dates

Publication of Final Merit List. For Round-3

September 7, 2025

Allocation Round 3

September 09, 2025

Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round 3

September 10, 2025 to September 13, 2025

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal

September 15, 2025

Steps to Check MH CET Law 2025 Merit List for 3 Year LLB 

Follow the steps provided below to check the MH CET Law 3 year LLB round 3 merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website  for MH CET 

Step 2: Click on the "Admission A.Y 2025-26" tab. 

Step 3: Click on the "L.L.B. 3-Years" tab. 

Step 4: Click on the merit list link for your respective category and save it as a PDF

Step 5: Download PDF for further reference

