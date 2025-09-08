Schools Holiday (8 September)
News

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-annual , Private Exam 2025 Begin Today, Check Schedule, Exam Time Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 8, 2025, 09:23 IST

JKBOSE 10th and 12 bi-annual, private exam 2025 to begin today, September 8. Candidates appearing for exams can check the revised schedule, exam time and other details here. 

JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-annual, Private Exam 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has issued the schedule for the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 Bi-annual and private exams 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, JKBOSE class 10, 12 Bi-annual and private exams will begin today, September 8, 2025. 

JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exams will be held in the morning session from 10 am, while the class 10 bi-annual and private exams will be conducted in the second shift at 2 PM. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they check their complete schedule carefully. 

JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-Annual, Private Exam 2025 Date and Time

According to the schedule issued by the board, the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 bi-annual and private exams 2025 will begin today, September 8, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shofts. First shift will begin at 10 AM for the JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exams, while the second shift will begin at 2 PM for the JKBOSE class 10 bi-annual and private exams. 

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025

Check here the revised schedule for JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exam 2025

Geography

September 8, 2025

Physics

September 10, 2025

General English

September 13, 2025

Geology/ Microbiology/

Bio-technology/

Bio-chemistry

September 15, 2025

Chemistry

September 17, 2025

Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics

September 19, 2025

Computer Science

Information

Practices

Environmental

Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Electronics

Food Technology

September 22, 2025

Vocational Subiect IT and ITES/Retail

Security/Healthcare/Tourism and Hospitality/ Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/ Electronics and Hardware/ Automative/ Apparels, Made-ups and Home Furnishing/ Power

September 24, 2025

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025

Check below the revised schedule for JKBOSE 10th bi-annual and private exam 2025

Subject Exam Date

Social Science

(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)


 September 8, 2025

English

 September 10, 2025
Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Life Science) September 13, 2025
Urdu/Hindi September 15, 2025

Additional/Optional subjects

Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit

 September 17, 2025

Vocational Subjects 

Agriculture/ Apparels, Made-Ups and Home Furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT and ITES/ Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing/ Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Media and Entertainment/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware

 September 19, 2025
Home Science September 20, 2025
Painting/Art and Drawing September 22, 2025
Computer Science September 24, 2025
Music September 25, 2025
JEXPO 2025 Second Phase Allotment Result Declared, Direct link to Download Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy

