JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-annual , Private Exam 2025 Begin Today, Check Schedule, Exam Time Here

JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-annual, Private Exam 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has issued the schedule for the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 Bi-annual and private exams 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, JKBOSE class 10, 12 Bi-annual and private exams will begin today, September 8, 2025.
JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exams will be held in the morning session from 10 am, while the class 10 bi-annual and private exams will be conducted in the second shift at 2 PM. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they check their complete schedule carefully.
JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-Annual, Private Exam 2025 Date and Time
According to the schedule issued by the board, the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 bi-annual and private exams 2025 will begin today, September 8, 2025. The exams will be conducted in two shofts. First shift will begin at 10 AM for the JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exams, while the second shift will begin at 2 PM for the JKBOSE class 10 bi-annual and private exams.
JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2025
Check here the revised schedule for JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exam 2025
|
Geography
|
September 8, 2025
|
Physics
|
September 10, 2025
|
General English
|
September 13, 2025
|
Geology/ Microbiology/
Bio-technology/
Bio-chemistry
|
September 15, 2025
|
Chemistry
|
September 17, 2025
|
Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics
|
September 19, 2025
|
Computer Science
Information
Practices
Environmental
Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics
Food Technology
|
September 22, 2025
|
Vocational Subiect IT and ITES/Retail
Security/Healthcare/Tourism and Hospitality/ Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/ Electronics and Hardware/ Automative/ Apparels, Made-ups and Home Furnishing/ Power
|
September 24, 2025
JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 2025
Check below the revised schedule for JKBOSE 10th bi-annual and private exam 2025
|Subject
|Exam Date
|
Social Science
(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education)
|September 8, 2025
|
English
|September 10, 2025
|Science (Physics, Chemistry, & Life Science)
|September 13, 2025
|Urdu/Hindi
|September 15, 2025
|
Additional/Optional subjects
Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit
|September 17, 2025
|
Vocational Subjects
Agriculture/ Apparels, Made-Ups and Home Furnishing/Automotive/Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT and ITES/ Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing/ Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Media and Entertainment/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware
|September 19, 2025
|Home Science
|September 20, 2025
|Painting/Art and Drawing
|September 22, 2025
|Computer Science
|September 24, 2025
|Music
|September 25, 2025
