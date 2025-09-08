JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Bi-annual , Private Exam 2025 Begin Today, Check Schedule, Exam Time Here

JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-annual, Private Exam 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has issued the schedule for the JKBOSE class 10 and class 12 Bi-annual and private exams 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, JKBOSE class 10, 12 Bi-annual and private exams will begin today, September 8, 2025.

JKBOSE class 12 bi-annual and private exams will be held in the morning session from 10 am, while the class 10 bi-annual and private exams will be conducted in the second shift at 2 PM. Students appearing for the exams must make sure they check their complete schedule carefully.

JKBOSE 10th 12th Bi-Annual, Private Exam 2025 Date and Time

