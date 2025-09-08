Schools Holiday (8 September)
CBSE Exam 2026: Registration for Private Candidates Begin Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 8, 2025, 17:31 IST

CBSE class 10, class 12 exam 2026 registration for private candidates begin tomorrow, September 9. Applications will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Check details here

CBSE 2026 Private Candidate Registrations at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 2026 Private Candidate Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE 10th and 12th private candidate registrations 2025 tomorrow, September 9. Private candidates preparing to appear for the CBSE 2025 exams can register with the steps provided here. 

The CBSE exam 2026 class 10, class 12 private candidates applications will be available on the official website cbse.gov.in. To register, candidates must visit the official website's private candidate link online. The last date for candidates to submit their CBSE 2026 private candidate applications is September 30, 2025. Candidates must note that the window to register will be available from October 3 to 11 with a late fee.  

CBSE Class 12 Private Candidate Notification- Click Here

CBSE Class 10 Private Candduate Notification- Click Here

CBSE Exam 2026: Private Candidate Application Fee

Private candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exam in 2-026 must complete the registration and fee payment before the given deadline. Candidates must pay a fees of Rs. 320 in the online mode. An additional fee of Rs. 2,000 will be applicable as late fee

