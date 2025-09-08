NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Add 5 New Medical Colleges for PwD Certificates; Details Here

NEET MCC Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made an update for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Earlier, AIIMS Manglagiri was in the list of disability centers, but now it has been removed. In its place, MCC has added five new medical colleges where students can go to get their Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates.

Along with this, MCC has also shared the round 2 seat matrix. This means they have told how many seats are available for students. In total, there are 1,134 new MBBS and BDS seats. Apart from this, there are 7,088 virtual vacancy seats and 13,501 clear vacancy seats for different courses.

Students who want to take part in NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling must register on time. The last date to fill the form and pay the fees is September 9, 2025. The registration link will be open till 12 noon, and the payment window will close at 3 pm on the same day.