NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Add 5 New Medical Colleges for PwD Certificates; Details Here

Sep 8, 2025, 17:01 IST

NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. AIIMS Manglagiri was removed from the disability centres list, and five new medical colleges have been added for PwD certificate issuance. MCC also released the seat matrix with 1,134 new MBBS/BDS seats, 7,088 virtual vacancies, and 13,501 clear vacancies. The last registration date is September 9, 2025.

NEET MCC Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made an update for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Earlier, AIIMS Manglagiri was in the list of disability centers, but now it has been removed. In its place, MCC has added five new medical colleges where students can go to get their Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates.

Along with this, MCC has also shared the round 2 seat matrix. This means they have told how many seats are available for students. In total, there are 1,134 new MBBS and BDS seats. Apart from this, there are 7,088 virtual vacancy seats and 13,501 clear vacancy seats for different courses.

Students who want to take part in NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling must register on time. The last date to fill the form and pay the fees is September 9, 2025. The registration link will be open till 12 noon, and the payment window will close at 3 pm on the same day.

Click here: Notice for inclusion of new PwD centres dated 08.09.2025

NEET MCC Counselling 2025 Disability Centres

Check the given table below for the NEET MCC Counselling 2025 disability centre:

Sr. No.

Certification Centre

Email ID

1

Dr. Sushila Tiwari Memorial Government Hospital (under Government Medical College, Haldwani), Uttarakhand

ms-gmchld-uk@gov.in

2

Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171001

principal-igmc-hp@gov.in

3

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Kangra at Tanda, Himachal Pradesh

principal@rpgmc.ac.in

4

Government Doon Medical College, Dekhrakhas Patel Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248001

doonmedicalcollege@gmail.com

5

Pt. BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana

ms.pgims@uhsr.ac.in

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

