NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Add 5 New Medical Colleges for PwD Certificates; Details Here

NEET MCC Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has made an update for NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling. Earlier, AIIMS Manglagiri was in the list of disability centers, but now it has been removed. In its place, MCC has added five new medical colleges where students can go to get their Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificates.
Along with this, MCC has also shared the round 2 seat matrix. This means they have told how many seats are available for students. In total, there are 1,134 new MBBS and BDS seats. Apart from this, there are 7,088 virtual vacancy seats and 13,501 clear vacancy seats for different courses.
Students who want to take part in NEET UG 2025 round 2 counselling must register on time. The last date to fill the form and pay the fees is September 9, 2025. The registration link will be open till 12 noon, and the payment window will close at 3 pm on the same day.
Click here: Notice for inclusion of new PwD centres dated 08.09.2025
NEET MCC Counselling 2025 Disability Centres
Check the given table below for the NEET MCC Counselling 2025 disability centre:
|
Sr. No.
|
Certification Centre
|
Email ID
|
1
|
Dr. Sushila Tiwari Memorial Government Hospital (under Government Medical College, Haldwani), Uttarakhand
|
ms-gmchld-uk@gov.in
|
2
|
Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh – 171001
|
principal-igmc-hp@gov.in
|
3
|
Dr. Rajendra Prasad Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Kangra at Tanda, Himachal Pradesh
|
principal@rpgmc.ac.in
|
4
|
Government Doon Medical College, Dekhrakhas Patel Nagar, Dehradun, Uttarakhand – 248001
|
doonmedicalcollege@gmail.com
|
5
|
Pt. BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Haryana
|
ms.pgims@uhsr.ac.in
Related Stories
Also read: MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out at ayush.mponline.gov.in
NEET UG 2025 Counselling: MCC Opens Round 2 with 13 New Disability Centres for PwD Certificates
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation