MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out at ayush.mponline.gov.in

Sep 8, 2025, 16:12 IST

MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP AYUSH NEET Counselling 2025 schedule for BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS admissions. Registration starts from September 11 to 15, 2025. The process includes document verification, merit list, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission. Students should register early on ayush.mponline.gov.in to avoid last-minute issues.

MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has shared the counselling schedule for admission to Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy courses. The MP AYUSH counselling dates 2025 are now live on the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in. Students who want to study BAMS, BUMS, or BHMS in Madhya Pradesh can now check the full counselling timetable online.

As per the notice, the MP AYUSH NEET counselling registration 2025 will start on September 11, 2025, and will continue till September 15, 2025. Students are advised not to wait for the last day. It is better to fill the counselling form early to avoid any problems at the end.

To help students, the complete MP AYUSH counselling round 1 schedule 2025 is given. It includes important dates for registration, merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and final admission for the academic year 2025–26.

Click here: MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule PDF

MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule 

Check the table below for the MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule:

Event

Dates & Time

Online Registration by Candidates

September 11 – 15, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Editing in Registration Form

September 11 – 15, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Document Verification

September 12 – 16, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Display of Vacant Seats

September 15, 2025

Publication of Merit List

September 18, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking by Candidates

September 19 – 21, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Choice Filling, Locking & Editing Facility

September 19 – 21, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)

Seat Allotment

September 24, 2025

Reporting to College & Provisional Admission

September 25 – 27, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Admission Cancellation

September 25 – 27, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

