MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out at ayush.mponline.gov.in

MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has shared the counselling schedule for admission to Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy courses. The MP AYUSH counselling dates 2025 are now live on the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in. Students who want to study BAMS, BUMS, or BHMS in Madhya Pradesh can now check the full counselling timetable online.

As per the notice, the MP AYUSH NEET counselling registration 2025 will start on September 11, 2025, and will continue till September 15, 2025. Students are advised not to wait for the last day. It is better to fill the counselling form early to avoid any problems at the end.

To help students, the complete MP AYUSH counselling round 1 schedule 2025 is given. It includes important dates for registration, merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and final admission for the academic year 2025–26.