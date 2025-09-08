MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out at ayush.mponline.gov.in

MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Ayush, Madhya Pradesh, has shared the counselling schedule for admission to Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy courses. The MP AYUSH counselling dates 2025 are now live on the official website ayush.mponline.gov.in. Students who want to study BAMS, BUMS, or BHMS in Madhya Pradesh can now check the full counselling timetable online.
As per the notice, the MP AYUSH NEET counselling registration 2025 will start on September 11, 2025, and will continue till September 15, 2025. Students are advised not to wait for the last day. It is better to fill the counselling form early to avoid any problems at the end.
To help students, the complete MP AYUSH counselling round 1 schedule 2025 is given. It includes important dates for registration, merit list, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and final admission for the academic year 2025–26.
Click here: MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule PDF
MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule
Check the table below for the MP AYUSH NEET 2025 Counselling Schedule:
|
Event
|
Dates & Time
|
Online Registration by Candidates
|
September 11 – 15, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
|
Editing in Registration Form
|
September 11 – 15, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
|
Document Verification
|
September 12 – 16, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)
|
Display of Vacant Seats
|
September 15, 2025
|
Publication of Merit List
|
September 18, 2025
|
Choice Filling & Locking by Candidates
|
September 19 – 21, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
|
Choice Filling, Locking & Editing Facility
|
September 19 – 21, 2025 (till 11:59 PM)
|
Seat Allotment
|
September 24, 2025
|
Reporting to College & Provisional Admission
|
September 25 – 27, 2025 (till 5:00 PM)
|
Admission Cancellation
|
September 25 – 27, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
Related Stories
Also read: AP LAWCET Counselling 2025 Registration Portal Opens; Apply at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation