School Assembly Headlines Today (10 September):Union Minister Prahlad Joshi to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art EV, India unveils UPI–UPU integration and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
iDEX-EdCIL partners under ASPIRE to drive dual-use technology
-
President Droupadi Murmu calls Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan remarkable effort for shaping future of tribals
-
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan next Vice-President of India
-
PM Modi announces financial assistance of 1600 cr to flood-affected Punjab
-
Union Minister Prahlad Joshi to Inaugurate State-of-the-Art EV Testing Facility in New Delhi Tomorrow
-
PM Modi Lands in Pathankot to Review Flood Situation in Punjab
-
Mauritius PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam Arrives in Mumbai on Eight-Day Visit to India
-
India unveils UPI–UPU integration at Universal Postal Congress in Dubai
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
Trilateral talks between India, Iran & Armenia aimed at developing areas of mutual interest
-
Sri Lanka passes bill abolishing special privileges to former Presidents
-
Flight operations between Delhi to Kathmandu cancelled amid ongoing protests
-
India, Russia multilateral joint military exercise ZAPAD 2025 begins tomorrow
-
Nepal PM Oli resigns amid widespread Protests
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
-
17th Asia Cup 2025 to Begin in Abu Dhabi This Evening; Afghanistan to Face Hong Kong in Opener
-
India Beat Oman to Clinch Bronze in CAFA Nations Cup 2025
-
17th Asia Cup Cricket Begins Today; Afghanistan Face Hong Kong in Opening Match at Abu Dhabi
-
Hong Kong Open 2025 Badminton Tournament Begins Today
-
Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jannik Sinner to Win Second US Open Title
-
India beat Korea 4-1 to lift Asia Cup Hockey title; Also qualify for next year’s FIH World Cup.
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Gold prices up by 0,6%, Silver prices by 0.1%
-
Reduction of GST on handicraft items creates competition in global markets
-
Rupee appreciates by 15 paise to close at 88.11 against US dollar
-
Domestic markets close with marginal gains
-
GST Council Cuts Rates on Key Housing Materials, Providing Big Relief to Common Man
-
India unveils UPI–UPU integration at Universal Postal Congress in Dubai
Thought of the Day
"Every hero's journey is defined not by the lack of problems, but by the courage to face them."
Meaning: This thought frames our struggles as part of a classic hero's journey. It reminds us that no one's life is without challenges. What makes a person great—what makes them a "hero" in their own story—is their willingness to confront and conquer those challenges. This idea encourages us to view our own struggles as a necessary part of our personal narrative, transforming us from ordinary individuals into champions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation