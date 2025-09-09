Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List OUT, Counselling Dates and Direct Link Here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board has released the Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List today, September 9, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check their merit status on the official website at rajayushcounselling.com.

The board will also release the seat matrix and fee structure. The applications for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Choice Filling will begin tomorrow, September 10, 2025. No credentials are required to check the provisional merit list online.

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can the following table carrying the important points of Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 here: