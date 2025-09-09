Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List OUT, Counselling Dates and Direct Link Here

Sep 9, 2025, 18:51 IST

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board released the Round 1 Merit List for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 today, September 9, 2025. Applicants can view their merit status on rajayushcounselling.com. The board will also release the seat matrix and fee structure, and choice filling for applications begins tomorrow, September 10, 2025.

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List released today, September 9, 2025.
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List released today, September 9, 2025.
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board has released the Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List today, September 9, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check their merit status on the official website at rajayushcounselling.com

The board will also release the seat matrix and fee structure. The applications for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Choice Filling will begin tomorrow, September 10, 2025. No credentials are required to check the provisional merit list online. 

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can the following table carrying the important points of Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 here: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Merit lIst 

Exam name 

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)

Board name 

The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

rajayushcounselling.com

Stream 

AYUSH 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Postgraduate 

State 

Rajasthan 

Provisional merit list release date 

September 9, 2025

How to Check Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List?

The Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Provisional merit list is released on the official website of the board. Candidates who applied online can check their admission status in the list on the website by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at rajayushcounselling.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Notifications’ tab
  3. In the listing, click on the link ‘Combined Provisional merit list (Counselling, Round 1) for AIQ / State Quota / PwD / Defence Para-military / NRI Quota for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BNYS Admissions – 2025-26’
  4. The Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List will appear 
  5. Check your merit status and download the PDF for future reference 

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Official Notice 

Candidates can check the important dates and detailed schedule of the Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 here:

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1: 

Event

Date(s)

Provisional merit list release date 

September 9, 2025

Choice filling and locking dates 

September 10 - 13, 2025

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date 

September 15, 2025

