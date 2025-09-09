Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List OUT, Counselling Dates and Direct Link Here

Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025: The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board has released the Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Merit List today, September 9, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling can check their merit status on the official website at rajayushcounselling.com.
The board will also release the seat matrix and fee structure. The applications for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Choice Filling will begin tomorrow, September 10, 2025. No credentials are required to check the provisional merit list online.
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can the following table carrying the important points of Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Merit lIst
|
Exam name
|
Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH)
|
Board name
|
The Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG/PG Counselling Board
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajayushcounselling.com
|
Stream
|
AYUSH
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
September 9, 2025
How to Check Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List?
The Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Provisional merit list is released on the official website of the board. Candidates who applied online can check their admission status in the list on the website by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at rajayushcounselling.com
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Notifications’ tab
- In the listing, click on the link ‘Combined Provisional merit list (Counselling, Round 1) for AIQ / State Quota / PwD / Defence Para-military / NRI Quota for BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BNYS Admissions – 2025-26’
- The Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Merit List will appear
- Check your merit status and download the PDF for future reference
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Official Notice
Candidates can check the important dates and detailed schedule of the Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 here:
Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
September 9, 2025
|
Choice filling and locking dates
|
September 10 - 13, 2025
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date
|
September 15, 2025
