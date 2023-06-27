NATA 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Check Documents Required, Exam Timings Here

NATA 2023: The Council of Architecture (COA) will close the registration window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2023 today, June 27, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the NATA phase 3 examination and haven’t submitted their application can fill out the registration form at nata.in.
As per the schedule, candidates can submit their registrations by 8 pm today, June 27. The NATA phase 3 exam will be conducted on July 9, 2023. Whereas the NATA results for phase 3 will be released on July 17, 2023. Candidates are required to upload necessary documents such as scanned images of the photograph and signature in the application form. They can also click on the direct link mentioned below.
NATA Phase 3 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
NATA 2023 Phase 3 Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the NATA Phase 3 exam in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NATA Phase 3 registration ends
|
June 27, 2023
|
Release of NATA Phase 3 admit card
|
July 5, 2023 onwards
|
NATA Phase 3 exam
|
July 9, 2023
|
Declaration of NATA Phase 3 results
|
July 17, 2023
How to register for NATA 2023 Phase 3 exam?
Candidates appearing for the NATA phase 3 exam can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in
- Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill out the NATA Phase 3 application form
- Step 4: Upload the necessary details
- Step 5: Make the online payment of required fees and click on submit to proceed
- Step 6: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future reference
NATA 2023 Exam Timings
The NATA exam 2023 will be conducted in two sessions on the date of the test, subject to the number of candidates registered for the session. Session 1 will start at 10 am and ends at 1 pm, whereas the second shift exam will be held between 2.30 to 5.30 pm.
