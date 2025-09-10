This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 September

Every day has a history. What stories lie behind today? Why does September 10 stand out? On September 10, 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council—the first permanent English settlement in North America. In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his lock-stitch sewing machine. In 1960, Ethiopian runner Abebe Bikila won the Olympic marathon in Rome barefoot. On this day in 1977, France carried out its last execution by guillotine.

In 2008, CERN powered up the Large Hadron Collider for the first time. And in 1991, the confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas began—a moment that shifted how our society talked about sexual harassment. In this article, we'll explore these events. We'll discover how they shaped the world.

What Happened on this Day – September 10?

Here's what happened in history on September 10: