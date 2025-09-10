This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 September

Every day has a history. What stories lie behind today? Why does September 10 stand out? On September 10, 1608, John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council—the first permanent English settlement in North America. In 1846, Elias Howe received a patent for his lock-stitch sewing machine. In 1960, Ethiopian runner Abebe Bikila won the Olympic marathon in Rome barefoot. On this day in 1977, France carried out its last execution by guillotine.
In 2008, CERN powered up the Large Hadron Collider for the first time. And in 1991, the confirmation hearings for Clarence Thomas began—a moment that shifted how our society talked about sexual harassment. In this article, we'll explore these events. We'll discover how they shaped the world.
What Happened on this Day – September 10?
Here's what happened in history on September 10:
First Drunk Driving Arrest – 1897
- On September 10, 1897, George Smith, a 25-year-old London taxi driver, became the first person ever arrested for drunk driving.
- He crashed his cab into a building while intoxicated.
- Smith was fined 25 shillings after pleading guilty.
F. Scott Fitzgerald's Short Story Collection Debuts – 1920
- On September 10, 1920, F. Scott Fitzgerald published his first short story collection, Flappers and Philosophers.
- He sent a copy to critic H.L. Mencken.
- Fitzgerald labelled four stories as "worth reading", one as "amusing", and three as "trash".
John Smith Elected President of Jamestown – 1608
- On September 10, 1608, Captain John Smith was elected president of the Jamestown colony council.
- Jamestown was the first permanent English settlement in North America.
- Smith was known for his leadership and dealings with local Native American groups.
Battle of Lake Erie – 1813
- On September 10, 1813, Captain Oliver Hazard Perry led a nine-ship American fleet against a six-ship British war fleet.
- The battle was the first apparent defeat of a British naval squadron in history.
- Perry's flagship, the Lawrence, played a key role in the victory.
Donner Party Sends for Food – 1846
- On September 10, 1846, the Donner Party realised they were running low on supplies.
- They sent two men ahead to California to get food.
- The group was stranded in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
New York City Honours WWI Veterans – 1919
- On September 10, 1919, New York City held a parade for returning WWI soldiers.
- General John J. Pershing and about 25,000 soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force were honoured.
- The parade celebrated their service on the Western Front.
Fatty Arbuckle Arrested – 1921
- On September 10, 1921, silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle was arrested for the rape and murder of Virginia Rappe.
- Arbuckle was later acquitted, but the scandal ruined his career.
British War Cabinet Responds to the Blitz – 1940
- On September 10, 1940, the British War Cabinet ordered bombers to drop bombs “anywhere” if they missed their targets in Germany.
- The order was in response to German bombing raids on London.
Hurricane Donna Strikes the Florida Keys – 1960
- On September 10, 1960, Hurricane Donna hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm.
- The hurricane caused around 150 deaths from Puerto Rico to New England over two weeks.
Last Guillotine Execution in France – 1977
- On September 10, 1977, Hamida Djandoubi, a Tunisian immigrant, was executed at Baumettes Prison in Marseille.
- He was the last person executed by guillotine in France.
Picasso's Guernica Returns to Spain – 1981
- On September 10, 1981, Pablo Picasso's anti-war mural Guernica returned to Spain after nearly 40 years in exile.
- The painting was left in Spain during the Spanish Civil War.
Nirvana Releases "Smells Like Teen Spirit" – 1991
- On September 10, 1991, Nirvana released the single "Smells Like Teen Spirit".
- The song made the band famous and popularised grunge music worldwide.
CERN Powers Up the Large Hadron Collider – 2008
- On September 10, 2008, scientists switched on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) for the first time.
- It is the largest particle accelerator in the world.
- The LHC was built to test particle physics theories.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 10?
September 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on September 10
- Karl Lagerfeld (1933–2019) – German-French fashion designer and photographer, renowned for his work with Chanel and Fendi.
- Mary Oliver (1935–2019) – Pulitzer Prize-winning American poet, celebrated for her clear and poignant poems about nature.
- Misty Copeland (1982–) – American ballet dancer, the first African American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.
- Colin Firth (1960–) – English actor, known for roles in The King's Speech and Bridget Jones's Diary.
- Randy Johnson (1963–) – American former professional baseball pitcher, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.
- Jack Grealish (1995–) – English professional footballer, known for his time with Aston Villa and Manchester City.
- Sam Kerr (1993–) – Australian professional soccer player, captain of the national team and forward for Chelsea FC.
- Arnold Palmer (1929–2016) – American professional golfer, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most charismatic players in the sport's history.
Died on September 10
- Diana Rigg (1938–2020) – English actress, famous for her role as Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers.
- Cliff Robertson (1923–2011) – American actor, known for his roles in Charly and Spider-Man.
- Jane Wyman (1917–2007) – American actress, first wife of Ronald Reagan, and star of the television series Falcon Crest.
- Billie Mae Richards (1921–2010) – Canadian actress, voice of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in the 1964 television special.
- John Connell (1924–2015) – American actor, known for his role in the soap opera Young Dr Malone.
- Charlie Robison (1964–2023) – American country music singer and songwriter.
- Louis I of Hungary (1326–1382) – King of Hungary and Poland, known for his military campaigns and efforts to strengthen the monarchy.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation