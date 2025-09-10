An eSIM is a digital SIM card built into your phone. It lets you connect to mobile networks without using a physical SIM card. You can activate it by scanning a QR code or using an app. It's fast, easy, and perfect for people who travel often or switch carriers. Many countries now support eSIM. These include the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, and more. Mobile carriers in these countries offer eSIM plans for both local users and travellers. Global providers like Airalo and GigSky also offer eSIMs in over 190 countries. Countries support eSIM because it's more flexible and secure. It helps users avoid roaming charges and switch networks easily. It also saves space inside devices, which is helpful for newer phones and smartwatches. As more people use smartphones, eSIM is becoming the future of mobile connectivity.

List of Countries that Support eSIM According to eSIM Access, here's the list of countries that support eSIM: Rank Country Supports eSIM 1 Åland Islands Yes 2 Albania Yes 3 Algeria Yes 4 Argentina Yes 5 Armenia Yes 6 Australia Yes 7 Austria Yes 8 Azerbaijan Yes 9 Bahrain Yes 10 Bangladesh Yes 11 Belgium Yes 12 Bosnia and Herzegovina Yes 13 Botswana Yes 14 Brazil Yes 15 Brunei Darussalam Yes 16 Bulgaria Yes 17 Burkina Faso Yes 18 Cambodia Yes 19 Cameroon Yes 20 Canada Yes 21 Central African Republic Yes 22 Chad Yes 23 Chile Yes 24 China Yes 25 Colombia Yes 26 Congo Yes 27 Costa Rica Yes 28 Côte d'Ivoire Yes 29 Croatia Yes 30 Cyprus Yes 31 Czech Republic Yes 32 Democratic Republic of the Congo Yes 33 Denmark Yes 34 Ecuador Yes 35 Egypt Yes 36 El Salvador Yes 37 Estonia Yes 38 Finland Yes 39 France Yes 40 French West Indies Yes 41 Gabon Yes 42 Georgia Yes 43 Germany Yes 44 Ghana Yes 45 Gibraltar Yes 46 Greece Yes 47 Greenland Yes 48 Guatemala Yes 49 Guernsey Yes 50 Guinea-Bissau Yes 51 Honduras Yes 52 Hong Kong (China) Yes 53 Hungary Yes 54 Iceland Yes 55 India Yes 56 Indonesia Yes 57 Iraq Yes 58 Ireland Yes 59 Isle of Man Yes 60 Israel Yes 61 Italy Yes 62 Japan Yes 63 Jersey Yes 64 Jordan Yes 65 Kenya Yes 66 Kiribati Yes 67 Kosovo Yes 68 Kuwait Yes 69 Latvia Yes 70 Liberia Yes 71 Liechtenstein Yes 72 Lithuania Yes 73 Luxembourg Yes 74 Macao (China) Yes 75 Madagascar Yes 76 Malawi Yes 77 Malaysia Yes 78 Mali Yes 79 Malta Yes 80 Mexico Yes 81 Monaco Yes 82 Mongolia Yes 83 Morocco Yes 84 Mozambique Yes 85 Myanmar Yes 86 Nepal Yes 87 Netherlands Yes 88 New Zealand Yes 89 Nicaragua Yes 90 Niger Yes 91 Nigeria Yes 92 North Macedonia Yes 93 Norway Yes 94 Oman Yes 95 Pakistan Yes 96 Panama Yes 97 Paraguay Yes 98 Peru Yes 99 Philippines Yes 100 Poland Yes 101 Portugal Yes 102 Puerto Rico Yes 103 Qatar Yes 104 Réunion Yes 105 Romania Yes 106 Russia Yes 107 Samoa Yes 108 Saudi Arabia Yes 109 Senegal Yes 110 Serbia Yes 111 Seychelles Yes 112 Singapore Yes 113 Slovakia Yes 114 Slovenia Yes 115 South Africa Yes 116 South Korea Yes 117 Spain Yes 118 Sri Lanka Yes 119 Sudan Yes 120 Swaziland Yes 121 Sweden Yes 122 Switzerland Yes 123 Taiwan Yes 124 Tanzania Yes 125 Thailand Yes 126 Timor-Leste Yes 127 Tunisia Yes 128 Turkey Yes 129 Uganda Yes 130 Ukraine Yes 131 United Arab Emirates Yes 132 United Kingdom Yes 133 United States Yes 134 Uruguay Yes 135 Uzbekistan Yes 136 Vanuatu Yes 137 Vietnam Yes 138 Yemen Yes 139 Zambia Yes

Top 5 Countries by eSIM Adoption and Relevance The United States stands out as a country that supports eSIM, while India, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany lead in adoption, innovation, and market relevance. 1. United States The U.S. stands out as a global leader in eSIM adoption, especially in consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT sectors. Local carriers across the U.S., like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, all support eSIM technology for smartphones. Growth projections anticipate that North America's eSIM market will expand rapidly due to 5G infrastructure and favourable policies. In the IoT sector, the U.S. leads the world in eSIM connections. With widespread carrier and device support, as well as aggressive industrial deployment, the U.S. continues to shape the eSIM ecosystem globally.

2. India India is rapidly embracing eSIM technology, driven by high smartphone penetration and digital-first infrastructure initiatives. Major operators—Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel—offer eSIM support, particularly in urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Furthermore, digital infrastructure programmes and government backing are accelerating adoption across consumer, wearable, and logistics markets. As a massive mobile market with evolving regulatory standards, India's growing eSIM use positions it among the top nations advancing digital connectivity. 3. China China is a frontrunner in integrating eSIM, especially in wearables and IoT domains. Operators such as China Unicom and China Telecom pioneered eSIM services for wearables between 2017 and 2019. Market insights reveal strong growth in Asia, with China projected to reach 1.5 billion eSIM connections by 2030, signalling robust long-term potential. The ecosystem is bolstered by its massive manufacturing base, consumer market, and strategic investment in connected devices—making China a critical eSIM growth engine.