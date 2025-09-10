Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
List of Top 5 Countries that Support eSIM

Sep 10, 2025, 01:13 IST

eSIM technology is rapidly expanding across the globe, offering travellers, businesses, and consumers a seamless way to stay connected without physical SIM cards. Today, more than 120 countries—including the United States, United Kingdom, India, China, Germany, and many others—support eSIM services through major telecom providers. From North America to Europe, Asia, Africa, and beyond, eSIM adoption is growing fast, enabling easier network switching, secure connectivity, and convenience for smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices worldwide.

An eSIM is a digital SIM card built into your phone. It lets you connect to mobile networks without using a physical SIM card. You can activate it by scanning a QR code or using an app. It's fast, easy, and perfect for people who travel often or switch carriers. 

Many countries now support eSIM. These include the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, and more. Mobile carriers in these countries offer eSIM plans for both local users and travellers. Global providers like Airalo and GigSky also offer eSIMs in over 190 countries.

Countries support eSIM because it's more flexible and secure. It helps users avoid roaming charges and switch networks easily. It also saves space inside devices, which is helpful for newer phones and smartwatches. As more people use smartphones, eSIM is becoming the future of mobile connectivity.

List of Countries that Support eSIM

According to eSIM Access, here's the list of countries that support eSIM:

Rank

Country

Supports eSIM

1

Åland Islands

Yes

2

Albania

Yes

3

Algeria

Yes

4

Argentina

Yes

5

Armenia

Yes

6

Australia

Yes

7

Austria

Yes

8

Azerbaijan

Yes

9

Bahrain

Yes

10

Bangladesh

Yes

11

Belgium

Yes

12

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Yes

13

Botswana

Yes

14

Brazil

Yes

15

Brunei Darussalam

Yes

16

Bulgaria

Yes

17

Burkina Faso

Yes

18

Cambodia

Yes

19

Cameroon

Yes

20

Canada

Yes

21

Central African Republic

Yes

22

Chad

Yes

23

Chile

Yes

24

China

Yes

25

Colombia

Yes

26

Congo

Yes

27

Costa Rica

Yes

28

Côte d'Ivoire

Yes

29

Croatia

Yes

30

Cyprus

Yes

31

Czech Republic

Yes

32

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Yes

33

Denmark

Yes

34

Ecuador

Yes

35

Egypt

Yes

36

El Salvador

Yes

37

Estonia

Yes

38

Finland

Yes

39

France

Yes

40

French West Indies

Yes

41

Gabon

Yes

42

Georgia

Yes

43

Germany

Yes

44

Ghana

Yes

45

Gibraltar

Yes

46

Greece

Yes

47

Greenland

Yes

48

Guatemala

Yes

49

Guernsey

Yes

50

Guinea-Bissau

Yes

51

Honduras

Yes

52

Hong Kong (China)

Yes

53

Hungary

Yes

54

Iceland

Yes

55

India

Yes

56

Indonesia

Yes

57

Iraq

Yes

58

Ireland

Yes

59

Isle of Man

Yes

60

Israel

Yes

61

Italy

Yes

62

Japan

Yes

63

Jersey

Yes

64

Jordan

Yes

65

Kenya

Yes

66

Kiribati

Yes

67

Kosovo

Yes

68

Kuwait

Yes

69

Latvia

Yes

70

Liberia

Yes

71

Liechtenstein

Yes

72

Lithuania

Yes

73

Luxembourg

Yes

74

Macao (China)

Yes

75

Madagascar

Yes

76

Malawi

Yes

77

Malaysia

Yes

78

Mali

Yes

79

Malta

Yes

80

Mexico

Yes

81

Monaco

Yes

82

Mongolia

Yes

83

Morocco

Yes

84

Mozambique

Yes

85

Myanmar

Yes

86

Nepal

Yes

87

Netherlands

Yes

88

New Zealand

Yes

89

Nicaragua

Yes

90

Niger

Yes

91

Nigeria

Yes

92

North Macedonia

Yes

93

Norway

Yes

94

Oman

Yes

95

Pakistan

Yes

96

Panama

Yes

97

Paraguay

Yes

98

Peru

Yes

99

Philippines

Yes

100

Poland

Yes

101

Portugal

Yes

102

Puerto Rico

Yes

103

Qatar

Yes

104

Réunion

Yes

105

Romania

Yes

106

Russia

Yes

107

Samoa

Yes

108

Saudi Arabia

Yes

109

Senegal

Yes

110

Serbia

Yes

111

Seychelles

Yes

112

Singapore

Yes

113

Slovakia

Yes

114

Slovenia

Yes

115

South Africa

Yes

116

South Korea

Yes

117

Spain

Yes

118

Sri Lanka

Yes

119

Sudan

Yes

120

Swaziland

Yes

121

Sweden

Yes

122

Switzerland

Yes

123

Taiwan

Yes

124

Tanzania

Yes

125

Thailand

Yes

126

Timor-Leste

Yes

127

Tunisia

Yes

128

Turkey

Yes

129

Uganda

Yes

130

Ukraine

Yes

131

United Arab Emirates

Yes

132

United Kingdom

Yes

133

United States

Yes

134

Uruguay

Yes

135

Uzbekistan

Yes

136

Vanuatu

Yes

137

Vietnam

Yes

138

Yemen

Yes

139

Zambia

Yes

Top 5 Countries by eSIM Adoption and Relevance

The United States stands out as a country that supports eSIM, while India, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany lead in adoption, innovation, and market relevance.

1. United States

The U.S. stands out as a global leader in eSIM adoption, especially in consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT sectors. Local carriers across the U.S., like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, all support eSIM technology for smartphones. 

Growth projections anticipate that North America's eSIM market will expand rapidly due to 5G infrastructure and favourable policies. In the IoT sector, the U.S. leads the world in eSIM connections. With widespread carrier and device support, as well as aggressive industrial deployment, the U.S. continues to shape the eSIM ecosystem globally.

2. India

India is rapidly embracing eSIM technology, driven by high smartphone penetration and digital-first infrastructure initiatives. 

Major operators—Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel—offer eSIM support, particularly in urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Furthermore, digital infrastructure programmes and government backing are accelerating adoption across consumer, wearable, and logistics markets. 

As a massive mobile market with evolving regulatory standards, India's growing eSIM use positions it among the top nations advancing digital connectivity.

3. China

China is a frontrunner in integrating eSIM, especially in wearables and IoT domains. Operators such as China Unicom and China Telecom pioneered eSIM services for wearables between 2017 and 2019. 

Market insights reveal strong growth in Asia, with China projected to reach 1.5 billion eSIM connections by 2030, signalling robust long-term potential. The ecosystem is bolstered by its massive manufacturing base, consumer market, and strategic investment in connected devices—making China a critical eSIM growth engine.

4. United Kingdom

In the UK, eSIM is fully embraced: all major UK carriers (EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three) have rolled out eSIM services. The EU-regulated environment and interoperability standards have also fuelled adoption. 

The UK's leadership in device-eSIM compatibility, strong market demand, and regulatory support underpin its mature position in the digital SIM landscape, with high consumer familiarity and widespread availability across devices and services.

5. Germany

Germany is among Europe's most advanced countries in eSIM deployment. Major operators such as Deutsche Telekom enabled eSIM in 2019, and Vodafone, O2, and others followed suit. 

Europe as a region has seen 60%+ of mobile operators supporting eSIM, with Germany being a key driver. The strong regulatory climate, industrial innovation, and consumer uptake make Germany a central European hub for eSIM functionality and expansion.

