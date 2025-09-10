An eSIM is a digital SIM card built into your phone. It lets you connect to mobile networks without using a physical SIM card. You can activate it by scanning a QR code or using an app. It's fast, easy, and perfect for people who travel often or switch carriers.
Many countries now support eSIM. These include the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Australia, India, Japan, and more. Mobile carriers in these countries offer eSIM plans for both local users and travellers. Global providers like Airalo and GigSky also offer eSIMs in over 190 countries.
Countries support eSIM because it's more flexible and secure. It helps users avoid roaming charges and switch networks easily. It also saves space inside devices, which is helpful for newer phones and smartwatches. As more people use smartphones, eSIM is becoming the future of mobile connectivity.
List of Countries that Support eSIM
According to eSIM Access, here's the list of countries that support eSIM:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Supports eSIM
|
1
|
Åland Islands
|
Yes
|
2
|
Albania
|
Yes
|
3
|
Algeria
|
Yes
|
4
|
Argentina
|
Yes
|
5
|
Armenia
|
Yes
|
6
|
Australia
|
Yes
|
7
|
Austria
|
Yes
|
8
|
Azerbaijan
|
Yes
|
9
|
Bahrain
|
Yes
|
10
|
Bangladesh
|
Yes
|
11
|
Belgium
|
Yes
|
12
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Yes
|
13
|
Botswana
|
Yes
|
14
|
Brazil
|
Yes
|
15
|
Brunei Darussalam
|
Yes
|
16
|
Bulgaria
|
Yes
|
17
|
Burkina Faso
|
Yes
|
18
|
Cambodia
|
Yes
|
19
|
Cameroon
|
Yes
|
20
|
Canada
|
Yes
|
21
|
Central African Republic
|
Yes
|
22
|
Chad
|
Yes
|
23
|
Chile
|
Yes
|
24
|
China
|
Yes
|
25
|
Colombia
|
Yes
|
26
|
Congo
|
Yes
|
27
|
Costa Rica
|
Yes
|
28
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
Yes
|
29
|
Croatia
|
Yes
|
30
|
Cyprus
|
Yes
|
31
|
Czech Republic
|
Yes
|
32
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Yes
|
33
|
Denmark
|
Yes
|
34
|
Ecuador
|
Yes
|
35
|
Egypt
|
Yes
|
36
|
El Salvador
|
Yes
|
37
|
Estonia
|
Yes
|
38
|
Finland
|
Yes
|
39
|
France
|
Yes
|
40
|
French West Indies
|
Yes
|
41
|
Gabon
|
Yes
|
42
|
Georgia
|
Yes
|
43
|
Germany
|
Yes
|
44
|
Ghana
|
Yes
|
45
|
Gibraltar
|
Yes
|
46
|
Greece
|
Yes
|
47
|
Greenland
|
Yes
|
48
|
Guatemala
|
Yes
|
49
|
Guernsey
|
Yes
|
50
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
Yes
|
51
|
Honduras
|
Yes
|
52
|
Hong Kong (China)
|
Yes
|
53
|
Hungary
|
Yes
|
54
|
Iceland
|
Yes
|
55
|
India
|
Yes
|
56
|
Indonesia
|
Yes
|
57
|
Iraq
|
Yes
|
58
|
Ireland
|
Yes
|
59
|
Isle of Man
|
Yes
|
60
|
Israel
|
Yes
|
61
|
Italy
|
Yes
|
62
|
Japan
|
Yes
|
63
|
Jersey
|
Yes
|
64
|
Jordan
|
Yes
|
65
|
Kenya
|
Yes
|
66
|
Kiribati
|
Yes
|
67
|
Kosovo
|
Yes
|
68
|
Kuwait
|
Yes
|
69
|
Latvia
|
Yes
|
70
|
Liberia
|
Yes
|
71
|
Liechtenstein
|
Yes
|
72
|
Lithuania
|
Yes
|
73
|
Luxembourg
|
Yes
|
74
|
Macao (China)
|
Yes
|
75
|
Madagascar
|
Yes
|
76
|
Malawi
|
Yes
|
77
|
Malaysia
|
Yes
|
78
|
Mali
|
Yes
|
79
|
Malta
|
Yes
|
80
|
Mexico
|
Yes
|
81
|
Monaco
|
Yes
|
82
|
Mongolia
|
Yes
|
83
|
Morocco
|
Yes
|
84
|
Mozambique
|
Yes
|
85
|
Myanmar
|
Yes
|
86
|
Nepal
|
Yes
|
87
|
Netherlands
|
Yes
|
88
|
New Zealand
|
Yes
|
89
|
Nicaragua
|
Yes
|
90
|
Niger
|
Yes
|
91
|
Nigeria
|
Yes
|
92
|
North Macedonia
|
Yes
|
93
|
Norway
|
Yes
|
94
|
Oman
|
Yes
|
95
|
Pakistan
|
Yes
|
96
|
Panama
|
Yes
|
97
|
Paraguay
|
Yes
|
98
|
Peru
|
Yes
|
99
|
Philippines
|
Yes
|
100
|
Poland
|
Yes
|
101
|
Portugal
|
Yes
|
102
|
Puerto Rico
|
Yes
|
103
|
Qatar
|
Yes
|
104
|
Réunion
|
Yes
|
105
|
Romania
|
Yes
|
106
|
Russia
|
Yes
|
107
|
Samoa
|
Yes
|
108
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Yes
|
109
|
Senegal
|
Yes
|
110
|
Serbia
|
Yes
|
111
|
Seychelles
|
Yes
|
112
|
Singapore
|
Yes
|
113
|
Slovakia
|
Yes
|
114
|
Slovenia
|
Yes
|
115
|
South Africa
|
Yes
|
116
|
South Korea
|
Yes
|
117
|
Spain
|
Yes
|
118
|
Sri Lanka
|
Yes
|
119
|
Sudan
|
Yes
|
120
|
Swaziland
|
Yes
|
121
|
Sweden
|
Yes
|
122
|
Switzerland
|
Yes
|
123
|
Taiwan
|
Yes
|
124
|
Tanzania
|
Yes
|
125
|
Thailand
|
Yes
|
126
|
Timor-Leste
|
Yes
|
127
|
Tunisia
|
Yes
|
128
|
Turkey
|
Yes
|
129
|
Uganda
|
Yes
|
130
|
Ukraine
|
Yes
|
131
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Yes
|
132
|
United Kingdom
|
Yes
|
133
|
United States
|
Yes
|
134
|
Uruguay
|
Yes
|
135
|
Uzbekistan
|
Yes
|
136
|
Vanuatu
|
Yes
|
137
|
Vietnam
|
Yes
|
138
|
Yemen
|
Yes
|
139
|
Zambia
|
Yes
Top 5 Countries by eSIM Adoption and Relevance
The United States stands out as a country that supports eSIM, while India, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany lead in adoption, innovation, and market relevance.
1. United States
The U.S. stands out as a global leader in eSIM adoption, especially in consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT sectors. Local carriers across the U.S., like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, all support eSIM technology for smartphones.
Growth projections anticipate that North America's eSIM market will expand rapidly due to 5G infrastructure and favourable policies. In the IoT sector, the U.S. leads the world in eSIM connections. With widespread carrier and device support, as well as aggressive industrial deployment, the U.S. continues to shape the eSIM ecosystem globally.
2. India
India is rapidly embracing eSIM technology, driven by high smartphone penetration and digital-first infrastructure initiatives.
Major operators—Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel—offer eSIM support, particularly in urban centres like Delhi, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Furthermore, digital infrastructure programmes and government backing are accelerating adoption across consumer, wearable, and logistics markets.
As a massive mobile market with evolving regulatory standards, India's growing eSIM use positions it among the top nations advancing digital connectivity.
3. China
China is a frontrunner in integrating eSIM, especially in wearables and IoT domains. Operators such as China Unicom and China Telecom pioneered eSIM services for wearables between 2017 and 2019.
Market insights reveal strong growth in Asia, with China projected to reach 1.5 billion eSIM connections by 2030, signalling robust long-term potential. The ecosystem is bolstered by its massive manufacturing base, consumer market, and strategic investment in connected devices—making China a critical eSIM growth engine.
4. United Kingdom
In the UK, eSIM is fully embraced: all major UK carriers (EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three) have rolled out eSIM services. The EU-regulated environment and interoperability standards have also fuelled adoption.
The UK's leadership in device-eSIM compatibility, strong market demand, and regulatory support underpin its mature position in the digital SIM landscape, with high consumer familiarity and widespread availability across devices and services.
5. Germany
Germany is among Europe's most advanced countries in eSIM deployment. Major operators such as Deutsche Telekom enabled eSIM in 2019, and Vodafone, O2, and others followed suit.
Europe as a region has seen 60%+ of mobile operators supporting eSIM, with Germany being a key driver. The strong regulatory climate, industrial innovation, and consumer uptake make Germany a central European hub for eSIM functionality and expansion.
