PU LLB Merit List 2023 Released, Know Where To Check and How To Raise Objections Here

PU LLB Merit List 2023: The Panjab University has released the tentative merit lists of PU BA LLB and BCom LLB programmes in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams can check and download the merit lists by visiting the official website - uglaw.puchd.ac.in. Those candidates who have queries in the merit lists can raise their objections by June 28, 2023.

As per the information available on the website, candidates can check the detailed calculation of their merit scores by entering their login id and password in the candidate's portal. The merit lists for all the candidates who are seeking admission into BA/BCom LLB (Hons.) for the academic session 2023 under NRI/Foreign Nationals & Persons with Disabilities Categories will be displayed later on subject to the verification from the concerned departments.

Panjab University LLB Merit List 2023 Official Links

Candidates can go through the direct links to download the Panjab University (PU) LLB merit lists 2023 mentioned in the table below:

Particulars Direct Links PU BA LLB Merit List 2023 Click Here

PU BCom LLB Merit List 2023 Click Here



How to check the PU LLB merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check the category-wise PU LLB merit list 2023 for BA LLB and BCom LLB programmes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Panjab University - uglaw.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check merits lists available on the homepage under main menu

Step 3: Now, click on the Merit list BCom LLB 2023 and Merit List BCom LLB

Step 4: After this, click on the category to check the ranks

Step 5: Search your application number and check the rank, merit list, total score in the merit lists

Step 6: Take a screenshot or print a hard copy of it for future use

How to raise objections against PU LLB Merit Lists 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to learn how to raise objections against PU LLB Merit Lists 2023

Step 1: Visit PU’s official website- uglaw.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: Login using the required details in the candidate’s login window

Step 3: Upload a necessary presentation of your challenge in your support

Step 4: Go through the challenges made and then click on submit button to proceed further

Step 5: Download the PU LLB merit lists challenge confirmation page

Step 6: Take a few printouts of it and print a hard copy for future reference

