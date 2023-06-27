  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka KMAT 2023 Registrations to Start on June 30, Check Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Registrations to Start on June 30, Check Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will start the registration process for KMAT exam 2023 on June 30. Interested candidates can register at kmatindia.com, once available. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 11:17 IST
Karnataka KMAT 2023
Karnataka KMAT 2023

Karnataka KMAT 2023: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will start the online registrations for the Karnataka KMAT exam on June 30, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) can fill out the registration form once available. They are required to enter the required details in the application form at kmatindia.com.

As per the given schedule, the examination authorities will conduct the KMAT 2023 in September paper pen-based test with a time duration of 2 hours. The complete timetable for the Karnataka KMAT exam will be released by the authorities soon in online mode. 

KMAT 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka KMAT entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

KMAT Registration Start Date

June 30, 2023

Release of KMAT Admit Card

To be announced

KMAT Mock Test Date

To be announced

KMAT Exam

September 2023

Who is Eligible for KMAT 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria required to apply for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test for the academic year 2023 in the table below:

Programmes

Eligibility Criteria

MBA/PGDM
  • Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 3 years duration/Masters's degree of any recognised education body in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering/ Technology or equivalent, and have obtained at least 50% of marks in the aggregate and 45% for SC/ST candidates. 
  • Candidates in the final year of a bachelor’s degree can also apply.

MCA
  • Bachelor's degree with a minimum score of 50% marks. They should have studied Mathematics at their class 12th level or at graduation level.

How to fill out the Karnataka KMAT 2023 registration form?

Eligible and interested candidates can check the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT - kmatindia.com
  • Step 2: Click on the KMAT registration link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Enter the necessary details such as name, date of birth, phone number, email id etc in the given space
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents and then make the payment of documents as asked
  • Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and click on the submit button

Also Read: TJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023