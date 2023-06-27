Karnataka KMAT 2023 Registrations to Start on June 30, Check Eligibility Criteria, How to Apply Here

Karnataka KMAT 2023: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association will start the online registrations for the Karnataka KMAT exam on June 30, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) can fill out the registration form once available. They are required to enter the required details in the application form at kmatindia.com.

As per the given schedule, the examination authorities will conduct the KMAT 2023 in September paper pen-based test with a time duration of 2 hours. The complete timetable for the Karnataka KMAT exam will be released by the authorities soon in online mode.

KMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Karnataka KMAT 2023 Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the Karnataka KMAT entrance exam can check the important dates in the table below:

Events Dates KMAT Registration Start Date June 30, 2023 Release of KMAT Admit Card To be announced KMAT Mock Test Date To be announced KMAT Exam September 2023

Who is Eligible for KMAT 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria required to apply for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test for the academic year 2023 in the table below:

Programmes Eligibility Criteria MBA/PGDM Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 3 years duration/Masters's degree of any recognised education body in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering/ Technology or equivalent, and have obtained at least 50% of marks in the aggregate and 45% for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates in the final year of a bachelor’s degree can also apply. MCA Bachelor's degree with a minimum score of 50% marks. They should have studied Mathematics at their class 12th level or at graduation level.

How to fill out the Karnataka KMAT 2023 registration form?

Eligible and interested candidates can check the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KMAT - kmatindia.com

Step 2: Click on the KMAT registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details such as name, date of birth, phone number, email id etc in the given space

Step 4: Upload the required documents and then make the payment of documents as asked

Step 5: Go through the entire registration form and click on the submit button

