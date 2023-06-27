TJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TBJEE Counselling Registrations 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the counselling registration process for TJEE 2023 today, June 27, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam and haven't registered for the counselling can fill out the registration form at tbjee.nic.in.

It is advisable for the candidates to read the instructions and notifications carefully before submitting the counselling registration form. As per the official notice, if they failed to register, they will not be able to participate in the counselling process.

TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required for Tripura Joint Entrance counselling 2023?

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents to complete the Tripura TJEE counselling registration process.

Admit card of class 10th exam or equivalent/ Birth certificate as age proof Class 12th Marksheet or equivalent exam PRTC (not citizenship certificate)/ other certificates as proof of residency Caste (SC/ ST) certificate (if any) PwD certificate

Check the important instructions for TJEE counselling here

How to register for Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for counselling can follow the below-given steps to fill out the counselling registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of TJEE - tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: After this, click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login details

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on submit button

Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of the TJEE application form for future use

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

