  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TJEE Counselling 2023: The Tripura Board will close the counselling registration window for TJEE 2023 today, June 27. Candidates who are yet to apply for counselling can register at tbjee.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 10:27 IST
TJEE Counselling 2023
TJEE Counselling 2023

TBJEE Counselling Registrations 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) will close the counselling registration process for TJEE 2023 today, June 27, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam and haven't registered for the counselling can fill out the registration form at tbjee.nic.in.

It is advisable for the candidates to read the instructions and notifications carefully before submitting the counselling registration form. As per the official notice, if they failed to register, they will not be able to participate in the counselling process. 

TJEE Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the documents required for Tripura Joint Entrance counselling 2023?

Candidates need to upload the below-given documents to complete the Tripura TJEE counselling registration process.

Admit card of class 10th exam or equivalent/ Birth certificate as age proof

Class 12th Marksheet or equivalent exam

PRTC (not citizenship certificate)/ other certificates as proof of residency

Caste (SC/ ST) certificate (if any)

PwD certificate

  

Check the important instructions for TJEE counselling here 

How to register for Tripura TJEE Counselling 2023?

Candidates who are interested in applying for counselling can follow the below-given steps to fill out the counselling registration form.

  • Step 1: Go to the official portal of TJEE - tbjee.nic.in 
  • Step 2: After this, click on the registration link available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Login using the required login details
  • Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the valid documents in the given format
  • Step 5: Go through the entire application form and then click on submit button
  • Step 6: Download and print a hard copy of the TJEE application form for future use

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023