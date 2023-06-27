JoSAA Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will close the choice locking window and registrations for JEE Advanced qualified candidates tomorrow, June 28, 2023, in online mode. According to the given schedule, candidates can fill out their applications and complete their choice-locking process by tomorrow, June 28, 2023, at 5 pm. Candidates can lock in their preferred choices by visiting the official website - josaa.ac.in.

The respective authorities will also upload the mock seat allotment list to give the candidates an idea about which college or institute they can get admission to. On the basis of this, aspirants will be able to change their preferences if required.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the JoSAA counselling registration and choice-filling process in the table below:

Events Dates Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled by candidates as on June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 ENDS June 28, 2023 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats June 29, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 1) June 30, 2023

What are the documents required for JoSAA Counselling 2023?

In order to register for the counselling, JEE Advanced qualified candidates are required to submit the necessary documents that are mentioned below:

JEE Main rank card Class 12 marksheet Class 10 marksheet JEE Advanced rank card Passing certificate Caste certificate (if any) Income certificate (if any) Domicile certificate (if required) Government-issued photo ID cards, such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's license

How to register for JoSAA counselling 2023?

Candidates who haven't registered for the JoSAA counselling can follow the below-given steps to know how to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register available on the homepage under candidate's activity

Step 3: Register using the required details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and upload the necessary documents as asked

Step 5: Now, submit the registration fee and then click on the submit button

Step 6: Go through the entire form and then download it for future use

