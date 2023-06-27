  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET Counselling 2023: Document Verification Commence Today, Check Schedule Here

KCET Counselling 2023: Document Verification Commence Today, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka Examination Authority to commence the KCET 2023 online document verification process today, June 27, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the verification process at given time and session. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 09:01 IST
KCET 2023 Document Verification Begin Today
KCET 2023 Document Verification Begin Today

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process today. The document verification will be conducted from today, June 27, 2023, to July 15, 2023, in three sessions.

According to the notification issued, to be eligible for the seat allotment students must have cleared class 12-/ 2nd PUC from a recognized board and also studies in Karnataka for a minimum of seven years between class 1 and 2nd PUC.

Session 1 and session 2 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11 am and 11:15 am to 1:15 pm while one session will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 pm onwards. According to the schedule students from rank 1 to 1800 and 1801 to 3600 can complete their document verification in the forenoon session 1 and 2 while students who have scored ranks between 3601 to 5000 can complete their document verification in the afternoon. 

KCET Document Vertification Schedule 2023

List of Documents Required for Verification

Candidates completing the document verification process need to make sure that they have with them all the necessary documents. The list of documents required for the KCET 2023 verification process is also provided below.

  • KCET 2023 admission ticket
  • KCET 2023 application form 
  • Class 10 scorecard
  • 2nd PUC scorecard
  • Caste or income certificate
  • Study certificate obtained from institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
  • Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10
  • Kannada medium certificate

Also Read: Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Declared, 71.25 Percent Students Pass in MBSE Class 10th, Check Statistics Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023