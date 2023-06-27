KCET Counselling 2023: Document Verification Commence Today, Check Schedule Here

KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification process today. The document verification will be conducted from today, June 27, 2023, to July 15, 2023, in three sessions.

According to the notification issued, to be eligible for the seat allotment students must have cleared class 12-/ 2nd PUC from a recognized board and also studies in Karnataka for a minimum of seven years between class 1 and 2nd PUC.

Session 1 and session 2 will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11 am and 11:15 am to 1:15 pm while one session will be conducted in the afternoon from 2 pm onwards. According to the schedule students from rank 1 to 1800 and 1801 to 3600 can complete their document verification in the forenoon session 1 and 2 while students who have scored ranks between 3601 to 5000 can complete their document verification in the afternoon.

List of Documents Required for Verification

Candidates completing the document verification process need to make sure that they have with them all the necessary documents. The list of documents required for the KCET 2023 verification process is also provided below.

KCET 2023 admission ticket

KCET 2023 application form

Class 10 scorecard

2nd PUC scorecard

Caste or income certificate

Study certificate obtained from institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)

Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10

Kannada medium certificate

