BCECE PGEAC 2026: MTech Admission Round 2 Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Details Here

BCECE PGEAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the schedule for the second round of MTech Admission of Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the notice, qualified candidates who submitted their application for the PGEAC 2026 counselling are included in the programme for seat allotment which includes seats remaining from the first round of counselling held on July 28, 2026 for admission to Post Graduate (MTech) Course in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.

BCECE PGEAC 2026: Important Notes