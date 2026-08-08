BCECE PGEAC 2026: MTech Admission Round 2 Schedule Released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Details Here
The BCECEB has released the schedule for the second round of MTech Admission of PGEAC 2026 on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates will be able to secure admission to Post Graduate (MTech) Course in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.
BCECE PGEAC 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the schedule for the second round of MTech Admission of Post Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (PGEAC) 2026. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
According to the notice, qualified candidates who submitted their application for the PGEAC 2026 counselling are included in the programme for seat allotment which includes seats remaining from the first round of counselling held on July 28, 2026 for admission to Post Graduate (MTech) Course in Government Engineering Colleges of Bihar.
BCECE PGEAC 2026: Important Notes
- Eligible candidates on the merit list must appear for the counseling as per the schedule shared to ensure their counselling is successful.
- The candidates are advised to carry their list of important documents for verification.
Once the document verification is concluded, candidates will be allotted seats on the basis of their merit/rank.
Documents Required for BCECE PGEAC 2026 Verification
For the BCECE PGEAC 2026 Verification, all the mentioned certificates must be submitted in original on the scheduled date:
- Gate Score Card (if applicable)
- Rank Card of PGEAC-2026 for 2nd counselling.
- Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Matric / Equivalent Examination.
- Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet / Admit Card of Intermediate Sc. / Equivalent Examination.
- Passing Certificate / Marks Sheet of B.E. / B.Tech of all year / semester.
- CGPA to Percentage Conversion Certificate by concerned Institution (if applicable).
- Certificate for Residence of Bihar duly issued by concerned C.O. countersigned by DM / SDO (Civil) of Permanent Residence.
- Caste Certificate duly issued by Concerned C.O. of Permanent Residence.
- Physically disabled certificate, if applicable
- NPR (National Population Register) card, if applicable.
- C.L.C. / T.C.
- Migration Certificate
- Any other required certificate / documents as per prospectus of PGEAC-2026.
- Six copies of passport size photographs which were uploaded during the filling of the Online Application Form.
- Copy of Aadhar Card.
- Downloaded Print of Online filled Application Form (Confirmation Page) PGEAC-2026.
- Verification Slip in 2 copies and Biometric Form one copy as downloaded.
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