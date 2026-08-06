BHU CUET Round 2 CUT OFF 2026 (OUT): DOWNLOAD CAP-UG Seat Allotment @bhucuet.samarth.edu.in
BHU CUET 2026: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) released the CUET BHU Round 2 cutoff 2026 and CAP-UG seat allotment results on admission.bhu.ac.in. Allotted candidates must confirm provisional admission by paying the required fee online. Unallotted applicants or those seeking upgrades via float/slide options remain eligible for subsequent counselling rounds.
BHU CUET 2026: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the CUET BHU Round 2 cutoff 2026 along with the CAP-UG seat allotment result. Candidates who applied for the Centralized Admission Process can now visit the official admission portal admission.bhu.ac.in or login to the candidate dashboard through their CUET account to know about the allotment result. The second allotment round is being conducted after the CUET BHU Round 1 cutoff 2026 along with its seat allotment result, which was announced on August 1.
Candidates who get their seat allotted in the second allotment round need to go through their allotment letter and pay their allotted seat confirmation fee online before the mentioned deadline in order to confirm their provisional admission. Candidates who have availed the 'float' or 'slide' option in the Round 1 will be offered their upgraded preference depending upon candidate's merit and availability of seats. Candidates who have not yet got their seat allotted in Round 2 or want to apply for a higher-preference course will automatically become eligible for further counselling rounds. Moreover, BHU has provided a course-wise cutoff marks range on the public portal dashboard.
How To Check The BHU CUET Round 2 Cut-off 2026?
To Check The BHU CUET CUT OFF 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Access the official website of the admission to Banaras Hindu University by typing admission.bhu.ac.in in your web browser to initiate the process of verifying information.
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Scroll through the layout of the homepage to find the specific undergraduate admission tab with the name “CAP-UG 2026” on the main screen of the website.
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Tap the live link that says “BHU CUET Round 2 Cutoff/CAP-UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”
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Provide the CUET valid application number together with your password or date of birth in the candidate login section.
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Log in to your candidate portal and see category wise round 2 cutoff marks and seat allotment status information.
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Download the official cutoff PDF and print your seat allotment letter.
What to Do After Seat Allocation?
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Accept & Freeze / Float: The candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them can choose 'Freeze' to freeze the admission. The candidates who desire an upgrade of preference seat in round 3 can choose 'Float/Slide'.
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Pay Confirmation Fee: Pay the confirmation fee online within the given timeframe to avoid cancellation of the allotted seat.
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Certification Verification: All certificates uploaded by the candidate (Class 10/12 marksheets, caste and category certificates) must be identical to the information provided in CUET.
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Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.