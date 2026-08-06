BHU CUET Round 2 CUT OFF 2026 (OUT): DOWNLOAD CAP-UG Seat Allotment @bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

BHU CUET 2026: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the CUET BHU Round 2 cutoff 2026 along with the CAP-UG seat allotment result. Candidates who applied for the Centralized Admission Process can now visit the official admission portal admission.bhu.ac.in or login to the candidate dashboard through their CUET account to know about the allotment result. The second allotment round is being conducted after the CUET BHU Round 1 cutoff 2026 along with its seat allotment result, which was announced on August 1.

Candidates who get their seat allotted in the second allotment round need to go through their allotment letter and pay their allotted seat confirmation fee online before the mentioned deadline in order to confirm their provisional admission. Candidates who have availed the 'float' or 'slide' option in the Round 1 will be offered their upgraded preference depending upon candidate's merit and availability of seats. Candidates who have not yet got their seat allotted in Round 2 or want to apply for a higher-preference course will automatically become eligible for further counselling rounds. Moreover, BHU has provided a course-wise cutoff marks range on the public portal dashboard.