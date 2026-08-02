BHU CUET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026 Announced at admission.bhu.ac.in, Accept Seats by August 3, 2026

BHU CUET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU CUET UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026. Candidates who took part in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment status by logging in through the official admission portal using their login details. Students who have been allotted a seat must accept the allotted seat and complete the admission fee payment by August 3 to confirm their admission. Candidates have two choices after seat allotment. They can select the Freeze option if they are satisfied with the allotted seat and want to secure it. Those looking for a better preference can choose the upgrade option. If they receive a new seat in the next counselling round they will need to pay the difference in the admission fee. If no higher preference seat is allotted they can continue with their existing seat. Read the article to know more details.

How to Download BHU CUET Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the seat allotment result for BHU easily.

Visit the BHU official website at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in On the home page click on login button Fill in your CUET application number, password and captcha code Click on Login button Given below BHU CUET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on screen Save and take print out for future use

Direct Link to Download BHU CUET Seat Allotment Result 2026

BHU Round 1 Cut off 2026

BHU Round 1 Cutoff 2026 is expected to be released soon. The university will publish the course wise and category wise cutoff marks after the first round of seat allotment. Candidates will be able to check the cutoff to understand the minimum CUET UG score required for admission to their preferred course and college under BHU.