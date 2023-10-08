CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Accountancy Answer Book Pattern Revised, Check Notice PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced important changes in class 12 board exam 2023-24 for Commerce stream students. CBSE released a notice for Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools announcing the discontinuation of answer books in which printed tables were provided for the subject of Accountancy. This change will be applicable from the board exams 2023-24. The answer sheet for the class 12 Accountancy exam will be the same as the answer books provided in other subjects.

CBSE Announces Changes in Accountancy Papers

This announcement was made by the board in a letter addressed to principals of all schools affiliated with CBSE. The notice pdf states, “It is informed that from Board Examination, 2024 CBSE based on feedback received from stakeholders has decided to do away with the Answer Books wherein tables were provided in the subject of Accountancy. From Examinations-2024, normal lines Answer Books as provided in other subjects in Class 12 will be provided in Accountancy subject also.”

CBSE Extended Deadline To Submit Registration Data For Class 9 and 11 Students

Meanwhile, the Board has also extended the last date to submit registration data of the classes 9 and 11 students appearing in the 2023-24 board exams. The last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 students without late fees has been extended till October 25, 2023. The notice states, “Considering various representations received from schools, the schedule for submission of registration data of Class 9, 11, 2023-24 has been extended.”

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Registration Ongoing

CBSE has started registration for the Single Girl Child Scholarship. Students can apply for fresh scholarship and renewal 2023 online on the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in. CBSE conducts this merit scheme to provide scholarships to meritorious single girl students and the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students. The rate of scholarship shall be Rs 500 per month.

