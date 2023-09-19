CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: Application Form Releases, Know How To Register

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the application form for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship today: September 19, 2023. Students can fill out and submit the form online at cbse.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship is October 18, 2023.

Along with filling out the fresh application form, candidates from last year can apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship renewal as well. Only those who have secured more than 50% in class 11th can apply for renewal of the scholarship.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 Dates

Those who are eligible to apply for the CBSE scholarship programme can check the dates below:

Events Dates Availability of CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Form September 19, 2023 Last date to apply October 18, 2023 Commencement of Verification of application by schools September 25, 2023 Last date for verification of application by schools October 25, 2023

How to apply for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

All eligible students can apply for the scholarship by October 18 on the official website: cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the main website link

Step 3: Click on here to apply besides the public notice

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, click on the link to apply and fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the documents and submit the form

Step 7: Download the application form and take a print out

Who are eligible for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

Only those students who have secured 60% or more marks in CBSE Class 10 and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools are eligible. They must be the only child of their parents to be eligible. Apart from that, those students whose tuition fee is not more than Rs 1,500 per month during the academic year, will be considered for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022.

All the applications must be verified by the present school where the student is studying. In case applications are not verified the same will be rejected. The facility of processing the application is provided to school where the candidate is studying.

Who can apply for renewal for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023?

Those who wish to apply for scholarship renewal should have received the CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship last year and been a student of CBSE Class 11 in the previous year. They must also have scored 50% or more marks in Class 11th.

Also Read: School Holidays in September 2023: Schools to Remain Closed due to Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad; List Here