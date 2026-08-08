CBSE Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12th Exam Result Expected Soon; Download Marksheet at cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2026 anytime this week. Candidates who took the exams will need to visit the official website for results at cbse.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number and mobile number to download the provisional marksheets.

The Board result portals at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in will also host links for students to check their results. Additionally, candidates can also get their scorecards on the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app. The exam was conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The board held the Class 12 supplementary exam on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The results can be expected in the second week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates at cbse.gov.in.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the instructions given below to check and download the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 online: