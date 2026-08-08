CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

CBSE Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12th Exam Result Expected Soon; Download Marksheet at cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 11, 2026, 11:48 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2026 anytime this week on the official website for results at cbse.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number and mobile number to download the provisional marksheets at result portals and DigiLocker platform and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026 LIVE
CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The CBSE Class 12 compartment exam results for 2026 are expected to be released anytime this week.
  • Students can check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in using their roll number and mobile number.
  • Candidates can access them via result portals, the DigiLocker platform, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to announce the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam result 2026 anytime this week. Candidates who took the exams will need to visit the official website for results at cbse.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll number and mobile number to download the provisional marksheets. 

The Board result portals at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in will also host links for students to check their results. Additionally, candidates can also get their scorecards on the DigiLocker platform and UMANG app. The exam was conducted on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Expected Date and Time

The board held the Class 12 supplementary exam on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. The results can be expected in the second week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates at cbse.gov.in. 

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the instructions given below to check and download the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 online: 

  1. Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on the link for class 12 compartment result 
  3. Enter your credits to submit 
  4. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 marsheet will appear 
  5. Check your details and download the scorecards for future reference 
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 11, 2026, 09:24 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Link: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Candidates can download the marksheets on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:59 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date: When will Result be Announced?

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the result. Once released, candidates can log in with their credentials to download the marksheets. The link to download the provisional marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates will also be provided with the link on the DigiLocker portal to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:29 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Link Expected This Week

    There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the board supplementary result. It is, however, expected that the result will be announced online this week. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets through the link on the website.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 08:08 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Check Supplementary Exam statistics from Previous Year

    Last year, the CBSE 12th supplementary result was announced on August 1, 2025. Check here the statistics of the performance of candidates in the previous exam. 

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:57 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CBSE 12th main exam here

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86% (outperforming boys by 6.73%)
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:41 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on the DigiLocker App

    The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online shortly. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the result on the digilocker app. Students can visit the official website digilocker.gov.in and login with their credentials to download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:26 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheet

    The CBSE class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login to download the marksheets. The marksheets will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject 

    Class

    Stream

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:15 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: List of Websites to Check Results

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. Students who have appeared fpor tje exam can download the marksheets on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilockr.gov.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 07:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: When will Compartment Result be Announced?

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the marksheets. It is expected that the CBSE compartment result for class 12 students will be available at cbse.gov.in in the coming days. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 18:55 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplemenatry Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials Required

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 10, 2026, 18:24 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidate name
    Roll number
    Name of exam
    Subject
    Class
    Stream
    Marks
    Grade
    Qualifying status

  • Aug 10, 2026, 17:56 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Important Details

    Category

    Value/Percentage

    Registered

    1,43,581 students

    Appeared

    1,38,666 students

    Passed

    53,201 students

    Overall Pass Percentage

    38.36%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    41.35%

    Boys Pass Percentage

    36.79%
  • Aug 10, 2026, 17:19 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: How to Check and Download CBSE 12 Result ?

    Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in
    Click on the link for CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result
    Enter your login details to submit
    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 marksheet will appear
    Check your details and download the scorecards for future reference

  • Aug 10, 2026, 16:57 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Key Highlights

    Exam Name

    Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Main Exam Date

    February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

    Result Date

    May 13, 2026 

    Revaluation process

    June 2 to June 6, 2026 

    Revaluation results

    June 21, 2026 

    Supplementary Exam date

    July 28, 2026

    Compartment Result date

    Expected this week
  • Aug 10, 2026, 16:25 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Statistics from 2025 of Class 12

    Check the exam statistics below

    Registered: 1,43,581 students
    Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    Passed: 53,201 students
    Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%

  • Aug 10, 2026, 15:56 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Revised marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 10, 2026, 15:10 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Required Login Credentials

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    Admit card number

    School number

  • Aug 10, 2026, 13:57 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Date: Result Expected Today?

    CBSE class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. The supplementary result will likely be announced today. There is no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the result. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login with their credentials to check the result.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 13:32 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Original Marksheets to be Issued Soon

    The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download the provisional marksheets. The original marksheets and certificates will be provided by the board shortly after the result is announced. Students must report to their colleges to collect their original markheets and certificates. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 13:02 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Repeaters Chance

    After the class 12 supplementary result is announced, those who failed will be able to appear as private candidates in the class 12 main exams to be held in February-April 2027. Candidates failing that exam will be given a final chance in the class 12 supplementary exam in July 2027. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 12:16 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials to Check Results

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be declared online soon. Shortly after the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results and download the marksheets. The CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 can be downloaded using their following credentials

    Roll number

    Date of birth

    Admit card number

    School number

  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:55 IST

    CBSE 12th Class Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    The following details will be given on the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary result 2026 marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Revised marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    CBSE Class 12 compartment examinations were conducted on July 28, 2026. Along with the official website, the link to check the result will also be available on the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets on the DigiLocker app, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. Candidates can also download the DigiLocker app from playstore to download the marksheets online. The online copy of the marksheets are applicable for initial admissions until the original marksheets and pass certificates are issued by the board. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:17 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026: Class 12 Statistics from 2025

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. Last year, the supplementary result was announced on August 1, 2025. Check the exam statistics below

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 10, 2026, 11:02 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Check Main Exam Statistics

    Check below the main exam statistics from 2026 below

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86% (outperforming boys by 6.73%)
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 10, 2026, 10:49 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Day Highlights

    Check the CBSE 12th suoplementary exam details here

    Exam Name

    Class 12 Supplementary/ Compartment

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Main Exam Date

    February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

    Result Date

    May 13, 2026 

    Revaluation process

    June 2 to June 6, 2026 

    Revaluation results

    June 21, 2026 

    Supplementary Exam date

    July 28, 2026

    Compartment Result date

    Expected this week
  • Aug 10, 2026, 10:23 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: When was Result Announced Last Year?

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Last year, CBSE announced the 12th supplementary result on August 1, 2025. This year, the board is expected to announce the result anytime this week. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Aug 10, 2026, 09:34 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Expected Date and Time

    The CBSE class 12 compartment result 2026 will be declared online soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to check the result and download the marksheets. The board is expected to announce the class 12 CBSE supplementary result 2026 by this week. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 07:47 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE board 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates need to login with their credentials to download the online marksheets. The following details will be given on the provisional marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Mark

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 10, 2026, 07:12 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced online shortly. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. Once released, students need to login with their credentials and download the provisonal marksheets. The CBSE class 12 login details are provided below

    Roll number

    School number

    Admit Card ID

    Date of Birth

  • Aug 10, 2026, 06:15 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026: When is the Supplementary Result 2026 Expected?

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. The link to check the result and download the marksheets will be available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CBSE 12th compartment exams need to log in with their credentials at cbse.gov.in to check the result. The board will likely announce the Class 12 supplementary results in this week. An official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the result has not been provided by the board. 

  • Aug 10, 2026, 05:33 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026 Live: Download 12th Scorecard

    1. Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
    2. Click on the link for class 12 compartment result 
    3. Enter your credits to submit 
    4. CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 marsheet will appear 
    5. Check your details and download the scorecards for future reference 
  • Aug 9, 2026, 22:33 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Important Details

    Category

    Value/Percentage

    Registered

    1,43,581 students

    Appeared

    1,38,666 students

    Passed

    53,201 students

    Overall Pass Percentage

    38.36%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    41.35%

    Boys Pass Percentage

    36.79%
  • Aug 9, 2026, 20:33 IST

    Details Mentioned On The CBSE 12th Compartment Scorecard 2026

    Candidate name
    Roll number
    Name of exam
    Subject
    Class
    Stream
    Marks
    Grade
    Qualifying status

  • Aug 9, 2026, 19:33 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result Live: Class 12 Scorecard On August 10?

    Students can expect the Class 12 scorecards for supplementary 2026 examination to be released on August 19, 2026. Once released, the link to download marksheet will be available on the official website results.digilocker.gov.in.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 17:22 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Scorecard Released?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 yet. Though, students can expect the result to be announced anytime soon now. 

  • Aug 9, 2026, 15:33 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Live: Why Supply Exams?

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their marks. The compartment exam was conducted on July 28, 206. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 14:58 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

    Candidate name
    Roll number
    Name of exam
    Subject
    Class
    Stream
    Marks
    Grade
    Qualifying status

  • Aug 9, 2026, 14:33 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Supply Result 2026: Steps To Download Scorecard

    Visit the official website cbse.gov.in and head over to the "Results" section.

    Click on 'Class 12 Supplementary 2026 Results".

    Enter your roll number, date of birth and other login credentials.

    Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and save it for future reference. 

  • Aug 9, 2026, 12:33 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Supply Results Likely Today

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) generally declared its board results at around 4 pm on its official website cbse.gov.in and DigiLocker portal, results.digilocker.gov.in Students can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and by filling the captcha code. 

  • Aug 9, 2026, 12:07 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Scorecard

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • Aug 9, 2026, 11:37 IST

    CBSE Board Result 2026: Class 12 Supplementary Result Out Today?

    While there has not been any official announcement, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 supplementary board results today, August 9, 2026.

  • Aug 9, 2026, 11:11 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplemenatry Result 2026 LIVE: Login Credentials Required

    Students can access and download their CBSE Class 12 supplementary results for 2026 from the official website. To log in, you will need your:

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 9, 2026, 10:44 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Details Mentioned in the Scorecard

    Candidate name
    Roll number
    Name of exam
    Subject
    Class
    Stream
    Marks
    Grade
    Qualifying status

  • Aug 9, 2026, 00:10 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Marksheets to be Downloaded from DigiLocker

    CBSE Class 12 compartment exams were held on July 28, 2026. Along with the official website, the link to check the result will also be available on the DigiLocker App which can be downloaded from playstore easily. To download the marksheets on the DigiLocker app, students are required to visit the official website and login with their credentials. The online copy of the marksheets are applicable for initial admissions until the original marksheets and pass certificates are issued by the board.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 22:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Results to Be Announced Soon

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be declared on the official website of the board. It is expected that the Class 12 supplementary result will be announced anytime this week. An official timeline has not been provided by the board regarding the announcement of the result. It is expected that the CBSE Class 12 result will be announced any day between August 6 to 16, 2026.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 20:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Result 2026

    CBSE Class 12 main exam was conducted in February-April 2026. The results were announced on May 13, 2026. 

  • Aug 8, 2026, 19:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Why was Supplementary Exam Conducted

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their marks. The compartment exam was conducted on July 28, 206. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exam can visit the official website of the board to check the result and download the online marksheets.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 18:10 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Download Marksheet on DigiLocker and UMANG App

    CBSE Class 12 compartment examinations were held on July 28, 2026. Along with the official website, the Board has also allowed candidates to check the provisional result on the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app. Students will need to visit the official website and login with their credentials to get the online copy of the marksheets.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 17:34 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Official Websites

    The CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be available on the official websites as well as external third-party portals as mentioned below:

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • Aug 8, 2026, 17:01 IST

    CBSE Board 12th Compartment Result 2026: Key Highlights

    Candidates can check the examination details for class 12 exmainations for CBSE Board exams here.

    Overview 

    Details

    Exam Name

    Class 12 Compartment Exam

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

    Main Exam Date

    February 17 - April 10, 2026

    Result Date

    May 13, 2026 

    Revaluation Dates

    June 2 to June 6, 2026 

    Revaluation results

    June 21, 2026 

    Supplementary Exam date

    July 28, 2026

    Compartment Result date

    Early August 2026
  • Aug 8, 2026, 16:39 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Academic Year 2025 Statistics

    Candidates can check the complete statistics of CBSE 12th compartment exams for the academic session 2024-25 here: 

    Category

    Value/Percentage

    Registered

    1,43,581 students

    Appeared

    1,38,666 students

    Passed

    53,201 students

    Overall Pass Percentage

    38.36%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    41.35%

    Boys Pass Percentage

    36.79%
  • Aug 8, 2026, 15:59 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Once released, candidates will be able to log in with their credentials to check the result and download the marksheets on the official portals using the following details:

    Roll number
    Admit card number
    School number
    Date of birth

  • Aug 8, 2026, 14:25 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Exam Date

    The CBSE 12th supplementary exam 2026 was conducted on July 28, 2026. The supplementary exam is held as a second chance for candidates who wish to improve their marks. Candidates will be able to download their marksheets on the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Aug 8, 2026, 13:45 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: List of Websites to Download Marksheet

    Candidates will be able to download their marksheets online on the following list of websites and portals:

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • Aug 8, 2026, 12:58 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result: Get Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    Alongside the official website, candidates can also get their result marksheets on DigiLocker App and website. Candidates must note that the online marksheets are only for the reference of the candidates and are provisional in nature.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 11:27 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    Candidates will be able to check and download the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 online by using their log in credentials - roll number, admit card number, school number, and date of birth - on the official website and result portals.

  • Aug 8, 2026, 10:39 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecards

    While downloading the CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026, candidates mus ensure that the following details are correctly mentioned on the marksheets:

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Subject
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News