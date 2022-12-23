    CLAT Result 2023: Abhinav Somani, Gnanankith J A secure AIR 1 in UG Exam, Get Complete Result Data Here

    CLAT 2023 Result: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT 2023 Results on the official website today. Abhinav Somani has secured the top Rank AIR 1 in the CLAT 2023 UG entrance examinations with 116.75 marks while Gnanankith J A has secured AIR 1 in the SC Category of CLAT 2023 Exams. The results have been announced for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

    According to the details provided, two candidates from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have secured 100 percentile in the CLAT 2023 UG exams while one candidate has secured 99.90 percentile in the CLAT 2023 PG Exam. 

    CLAT 2023 Result Analysis

    The highest marks secured in CLAT 2023 UG exams is 116.75 while the highest mark secured in the PG exam is 95.25.

    The overall attendance recorded for CLAT 2023 was 94.87% of which 56% were female and 44 were Male students and 2 were transgenders. 

    Percentile Score: Number, Gender, and State-Wise Distribution of Candidates

    CLAT 2023 Undergraduate 

    Percentile

    Total numbers

    Gender numbers

    State wise numbers

    100.00

    2

    Male - 2

    Maharashtra - 1Uttar Pradesh - 1

    99.99

    4

    Female - 1Male - 3

    Maharashtra - 2Punjab - 1Rajasthan - 1

    99.98

    3

    Female - 1Male - 2

    Haryana - 1Maharashtra - 1Uttar Pradesh - 1

    99.97

    5

    Female - 3Male - 2

    Karnataka - 1Madhya Pradesh - 1Maharashtra - 2Tamil Nadu - 1

    99.96

    5

    Female - 3Male - 2

    Karnataka - 2Madhya Pradesh - 1Punjab - 1Rajasthan - 1

    CLAT 2023 LLM percentile

    Percentile

    Total numbers

    Gender numbers

    State wise numbers

    99.99

    1

    Male - 1

    Chhattisgarh - 1

    99.98

    1

    Male - 1

    Haryana - 1

    99.97

    1

    Female - 1

    Haryana - 1

    99.91

    5

    Female - 1Male - 4

    Bihar - 1Delhi - 1Karnataka - 1Tamil Nadu - 1West Bengal - 1

    The institution which will accept CLAT 2023 scores will conduct the admission process for the UG and PG programmes individually. Details regarding the CLAT 2023 admission and counselling process will be given by the institutions soon. 

    A total of 61 non-NLU institutions will also be using the CLAT 2023 scores for admissions to UG and PG Law programmes

