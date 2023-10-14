  1. Home
CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Option Entry Begins Today at cgpet.tsche.ac.in

CPGET Counselling 2023 phase 2 web option entry has started on the official website: cgpet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must fill in college and course preferences before the deadline.

Updated: Oct 14, 2023 13:04 IST
CPGET Counselling 2023: Osmani University begins the phase 2 web options entry for the Common Post Graduation Entrance Test, CPGET counselling today: October 14, 2023. Applicants must fill in college and course preferences on the official website: cgpet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the CPGET Counselling 2023 schedule, applicants can fill in preferences till October 17, 2023. CPGET Seat Allotment 2023 results will be out on September 23, 2023. The result will be declared based on the choices filled by candidates.

Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges along with the allotment letter and the documents between October 26 and October 31, 2023.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events below:

Event

Date

Exercise of web options begins

October 14, 2023

Web option ends

October 17, 2023

Web Option Editing 

October 17, 2023

Display of phase 2 allotment

October 23, 2023

Reporting to allotted college

October 26 to 31, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in CPGET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to fill in preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cgpet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options entry link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit 

Candidates who did not participate in the CPGET phase 1 counselling were eligible to register for the phase 2 counselling process.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
