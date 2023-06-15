  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023 registrations are going to be concluded on June 15, 2023 (today). Interested candidates can apply on the official website. Check out the steps to register for the July session here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 14:18 IST
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations: The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) registrations will conclude today: June 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the July session must apply on the official website: icsi.edu. They are advised to check out the eligibility criteria and register before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any deadline extension.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam is going to be held in a remote proctored mode. Candidates will have to appear in the ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam with their own laptops or desktops.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for CSEET 2023 is mentioned below:

 CSEET July Registration 2023

Click Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration last date

June 15, 2023

CSEET July 2023 admit card release

June 27, 2023

CSEET July 2023 exam date

July 8, 2023

CSEET July 2023 Registration: List of Required Documents

Check out the list of mandatory documents for filling out the CSEET application form below:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature
  • DOB Certificate (class 10 pass certificate)
  • Admit Card/ hall ticket of Class 12 (if appearing)
  • Class 12th Marksheet
  • Category Certificate (for fee concession)
  • ID card (Aadhar card/Driving License/PAN card/ration card)

How to Apply for CSEET July 2023 Exam?

Candidates who seek admission to Company Secretaryship Course must register by following the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 17 Exam Released for 65929 Candidates
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023