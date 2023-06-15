ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations: The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) registrations will conclude today: June 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the July session must apply on the official website: icsi.edu. They are advised to check out the eligibility criteria and register before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any deadline extension.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam is going to be held in a remote proctored mode. Candidates will have to appear in the ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam with their own laptops or desktops.
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register for CSEET 2023 is mentioned below:
CSEET July Registration 2023
ICSI CSEET 2023 Important Dates
Check out the important events alongside dates in the table below:
Events
Dates
ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration last date
June 15, 2023
CSEET July 2023 admit card release
June 27, 2023
CSEET July 2023 exam date
July 8, 2023
CSEET July 2023 Registration: List of Required Documents
Check out the list of mandatory documents for filling out the CSEET application form below:
- Candidate’s photograph and signature
- DOB Certificate (class 10 pass certificate)
- Admit Card/ hall ticket of Class 12 (if appearing)
- Class 12th Marksheet
- Category Certificate (for fee concession)
- ID card (Aadhar card/Driving License/PAN card/ration card)
How to Apply for CSEET July 2023 Exam?
Candidates who seek admission to Company Secretaryship Course must register by following the step-by-step guide below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link
Step 3: Complete the registration process
Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee
Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout
