ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registrations: The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) registrations will conclude today: June 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the July session must apply on the official website: icsi.edu. They are advised to check out the eligibility criteria and register before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any deadline extension.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CSEET 2023 exam on July 8, 2023. The exam is going to be held in a remote proctored mode. Candidates will have to appear in the ICSI CSEET July 2023 exam with their own laptops or desktops.

ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for CSEET 2023 is mentioned below:

CSEET July Registration 2023 Click Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the important events alongside dates in the table below:

Events Dates ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration last date June 15, 2023 CSEET July 2023 admit card release June 27, 2023 CSEET July 2023 exam date July 8, 2023

CSEET July 2023 Registration: List of Required Documents

Check out the list of mandatory documents for filling out the CSEET application form below:

Candidate’s photograph and signature

DOB Certificate (class 10 pass certificate)

Admit Card/ hall ticket of Class 12 (if appearing)

Class 12th Marksheet

Category Certificate (for fee concession)

ID card (Aadhar card/Driving License/PAN card/ration card)

How to Apply for CSEET July 2023 Exam?

Candidates who seek admission to Company Secretaryship Course must register by following the step-by-step guide below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

