CUET PG Admit Card 2023 for June 17 Exam Released for 65929 Candidates

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) Admit Card has been released for June 17 exam. Candidates who are going to appear in the entrance test must download the CUET PG 2023 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued CUET PG admit cards for a total of 65,929 candidates. After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to thoroughly read the exam day guidelines mentioned on the admission ticket. Meanwhile, CUET PG 2023 Phase 6 is midway and will be concluded on June 17, 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download CUET PG admit card is mentioned below.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

The stepwise procedure to download the CUET PG Admit card is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CUET PG 2023 admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 4: Submit the login credentials

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and Print the admit card

What Details will be Mentioned on CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check out a few important details that will be mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Candidate’s Name

Parents Name

Roll number

Exam date and time

Subject Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Medium (Language) of the examination

Exam Venue

Important Instructions

CUET PG 2023: Subject Wise Exams to be conducted On June 17

NTA will be conducting the last CUET PG exam on June 17, 2023. The exam will be held for (Nyaya Vaisheshika [Sanskrit Only] General [MBA etc] Bhutia, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Lepcha, Limbu, Nepali, Prakrit)

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: How to resolve discrepancies

If the candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card: In case you do not receive admit card

There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for June 17, 2023. NTA has stated that they will get the CUET PG admit card 2023 in subsequent days. Those who could not be accommodated yet, their test paper(s) would be scheduled in due course.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for Exams Schedule from June 15 to 17, Get Direct Link Here