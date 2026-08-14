Delhi University Drops Delhi Sultanate Paper From Postgraduate History Semester 3 Syllabus After Revision

In a latest revision, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has removed the Delhi Sultanate paper from the syllabus of the third semester for postgraduate programmes. The paper, taught in the third semester, was titled "The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th-14th Centuries)."

The paper was an integral part of the core Medieval India course for several decades, which studied the formation of the medieval state, structures of political authority, and how power was exercised in North India during that period, covering political, religious and cultural developments of the era during the 13th and 14th centuries. Not to be substituted by the study offered in the undergraduate programmes, the postgraduate paper offered thematic and historical depths to the history of the Sultanate, innate to the research-focused PG programme offered by the University.