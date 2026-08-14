Delhi University Drops Delhi Sultanate Paper From Postgraduate History Semester 3 Syllabus After Revision
DU drops the Delhi Sultanate paper from the sullapus of the third semester of postgraduate programme of History in a revision for Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The revised syllabus also omits other longstanding papers being taught for over decades.
In a latest revision, the University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has removed the Delhi Sultanate paper from the syllabus of the third semester for postgraduate programmes. The paper, taught in the third semester, was titled "The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th-14th Centuries)."
The paper was an integral part of the core Medieval India course for several decades, which studied the formation of the medieval state, structures of political authority, and how power was exercised in North India during that period, covering political, religious and cultural developments of the era during the 13th and 14th centuries. Not to be substituted by the study offered in the undergraduate programmes, the postgraduate paper offered thematic and historical depths to the history of the Sultanate, innate to the research-focused PG programme offered by the University.
The revised postgraduate programme is based on the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and is effective from July 2026. The final revised syllabus for the MA. in History was released on August 7, 2026.
Revised Syllabus: Notifications regarding MA History
Similarly, according to a report, the postgraduate papers "History of North India, c. 1400-1550”, "Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE," "Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India," and "Religion and Society in Ancient Indian Literature" have also been removed from the syllabus of the third semester.
Also Read: DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.