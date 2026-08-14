DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU), released the Maximum and Minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college for the ECA admissions on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for their admission under the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) will be able to seek admission through the list released by the University.

DU UG Admission 2026: List of ECA Category

Candidates can check the following table to know the list of ECA categories for the DU UG Admission 2026: