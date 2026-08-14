DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi university (DU) released the Maximum and Minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college for the ECA admissions on August 13, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for their admission under the ECA category will be able to seek admission through the given list.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU), released the Maximum and Minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college for the ECA admissions on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for their admission under the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) will be able to seek admission through the list released by the University.
DU UG Admission 2026: List of ECA Category
Candidates can check the following table to know the list of ECA categories for the DU UG Admission 2026:
|
ECA Category
|
Sub-Categories
|
Code
|
Creative Writing
|
Hindi
English
|
1a
1b
|
Dance
|
Indian Classical
Indian Folk
Western
Choreography
|
2a
2b
2c
2d
|
Debate
|
Hindi
English
|
3a
3b
|
Digital Media
|
Photography
Film Making
Animation
|
4a
4b
4c
|
Fine Arts
|
Sketching & Painting
Sculpture
|
5a
5b
|
Music (Vocal)
|
Indian
Western
|
6a
6b
|
Instrumental
|
Indian: Tabla (7a), Dholak (7c), Harmonium (7f), Flute (7g), Sitar (7h), Violin (7i); Western: Drums (8a), Guitar Lead (8d), Guitar Bass (8e), Keyboard (8f)
|
-
|
Others
|
Theatre (9), Quiz (10), Divinity (11), NCC (12), NSS (13), Yoga (14)
|
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DU UG ECA Admission 2026: What is the CEM Score?
The CEM score of a candidate is the summation of 25% of the highest Program-Specific CUET UG 2026 score of all the Programs in which they applied and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories for which the candidate is being considered.
- In the list, the following words have the given meanings:
- H= Maximum CEM at which the college has been allocated
- L= Minimum CEM at which the college has been allocated.
- Allocations are based on CEM merit, candidate preferences and the ECA seat matrix of each college.
- For Sub categories not mentioned, there were either no colleges offering those seats, or no eligible candidates.
- The University strives for accuracy. However, applicants are encouraged to report any discrepancies to the ECA Admissions, University of Delhi, for timely resolution.
- The final decision regarding admissions rests solely with the University and is subject to verification and compliance.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.