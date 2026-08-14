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DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 12:33 IST

The Delhi university (DU) released the Maximum and Minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college for the ECA admissions on August 13, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for their admission under the ECA category will be able to seek admission through the given list.

DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2026: ECA Round 1 Maximum and Minimum CEM Allocation Score and College List Released at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi university (DU), released the Maximum and Minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college for the ECA admissions on August 13, 2026. Candidates can check the list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who applied for their admission under the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) will be able to seek admission through the list released by the University. 

DU UG Admission 2026: List of ECA Category

Candidates can check the following table to know the list of ECA categories for the DU UG Admission 2026: 

ECA Category

Sub-Categories

Code 

Creative Writing

Hindi

English 

1a

1b

Dance

Indian Classical 

Indian Folk 

Western 

Choreography 

2a

2b

2c

2d

Debate

Hindi 

English 

3a

3b

Digital Media

Photography

Film Making 

Animation 

4a

4b

4c

Fine Arts

Sketching & Painting

Sculpture 

5a

5b

Music (Vocal)

Indian 

Western

6a

6b

Instrumental

Indian: Tabla (7a), Dholak (7c), Harmonium (7f), Flute (7g), Sitar (7h), Violin (7i); Western: Drums (8a), Guitar Lead (8d), Guitar Bass (8e), Keyboard (8f)

-

Others

Theatre (9), Quiz (10), Divinity (11), NCC (12), NSS (13), Yoga (14)

-

DU UG ECA Admission 2026: What is the CEM Score?

The CEM score of a candidate is the summation of 25% of the highest Program-Specific CUET UG 2026 score of all the Programs in which they applied and 75% of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories for which the candidate is being considered.

  • In the list, the following words have the given meanings: 
    • H= Maximum CEM at which the college has been allocated
    • L= Minimum CEM at which the college has been allocated.
  • Allocations are based on CEM merit, candidate preferences and the ECA seat matrix of each college.
  • For Sub categories not mentioned, there were either no colleges offering those seats, or no eligible candidates.
  • The University strives for accuracy. However, applicants are encouraged to report any discrepancies to the ECA Admissions, University of Delhi, for timely resolution.
  • The final decision regarding admissions rests solely with the University and is subject to verification and compliance.

Official Notice: Round 1 of allocation and admissions -maximum& minimum CEM allocation score and allocated college

Also Read: Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT Today; Check Allotment Link, Institute wise PDF at dse2026.mahacet.org.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 14, 2026, 12:33 IST

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