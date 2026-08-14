Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT Today; Check Allotment Link, Institute wise PDF at dse2026.mahacet.org.in
MHT CET 2026: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra, is releasing the DSE CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 14, at dse2026.mahacet.org.in. Candidates must accept seats online between August 16 and 18. Reporting, verification, and fee payment at allotted colleges close August 18. Vacancies for Round 3 display on August 19.
MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be announcing the DSE CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 today on August 14, 2026, on its admission website (dse2026.mahacet.org.in). Aspirants looking for lateral entry admissions in BE/B.Tech degrees at Maharashtra state institutions can use their application details such as Application ID and DOB/Password for checking their seat allotment status or downloading the institute-wise cutoff & allotment lists PDF. After the announcement of Round 2 allotment result, it is very important for the selected candidates to follow the required procedure of post-allotment.
The candidates who have received seats for the first time or those who wish to freeze their allotment have to confirm the allotted seat online and make payment of the seat acceptance fee via their portal candidate login from August 16 to August 18, 2026, up to 3:00 PM. Later, the aspirants who want to confirm their seat finally have to go to their allotted engineering institutions for document verification and making payment of admission fees on August 18, 2026, up to 5:00 PM.
How to Check DSE CAP Round 2 Allotment Result?
To Check the DSE CAP Round 2 allotment result, follow the steps given below:
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Open your preferred browser window and access the admission website through the address dse2026.mahacet.org.in.
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Then you need to follow the link called "Candidate Login" available on the main screen of the portal.
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Please log in using your registration ID number, which begins with the DSE26 prefix and your secure password.
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Type the security captcha code visible on your screen and click the 'submit' button.
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Find out your seat allotment status of Round 2 with the newly allocated engineering institution and specialization.
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Please download and print your provisional allotment order for future references.
Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Important Dates
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Event
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Official Schedule
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DSE CAP Round 2 Allotment Result
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August 14, 2026 (Expected 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM IST)
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Online Seat Acceptance & Status Freeze
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August 16 – August 18, 2026 (Up to 3:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Institute
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August 16 – August 18, 2026 (Up to 5:00 PM)
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Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3
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August 19, 2026
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Official Admission Portal
What After The Result?
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Auto-Freeze: In case a candidate is allotted his/her First Preference (Preference No. 1), the seat will be auto-frozen. He/She has to pay the seat acceptance fee online and visit the institute personally by August 18, 2026. The candidate will not be able to join any further round.
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Self-Freeze: Satisfied candidates allotted a seat other than Preference No. 1 can self-freeze his/her seat, pay the seat acceptance fee, and visit the college for the confirmation of admission.
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Not-Freeze (Betterment): Those candidates who wish to keep the allotted seat but at the same time want to try for their better preference in CAP Round 3 can go for Not-Freeze / Betterment option and pay the seat acceptance fee.
Also Read:
ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today At icarcounseling.com; Direct Link & Seat Acceptance Schedule
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.