Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT Today; Check Allotment Link, Institute wise PDF at dse2026.mahacet.org.in

MHT CET 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will be announcing the DSE CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 today on August 14, 2026, on its admission website (dse2026.mahacet.org.in). Aspirants looking for lateral entry admissions in BE/B.Tech degrees at Maharashtra state institutions can use their application details such as Application ID and DOB/Password for checking their seat allotment status or downloading the institute-wise cutoff & allotment lists PDF. After the announcement of Round 2 allotment result, it is very important for the selected candidates to follow the required procedure of post-allotment.

The candidates who have received seats for the first time or those who wish to freeze their allotment have to confirm the allotted seat online and make payment of the seat acceptance fee via their portal candidate login from August 16 to August 18, 2026, up to 3:00 PM. Later, the aspirants who want to confirm their seat finally have to go to their allotted engineering institutions for document verification and making payment of admission fees on August 18, 2026, up to 5:00 PM.