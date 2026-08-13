DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Schedule Released for Performance-Based Programmes at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Performance-Based Programmes for Postgraduate Programmes under the CSAS admissions for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the results for allocations for Performance Based Programmes will be released on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Students are advised to follow the detailed schedule to ensure proper admission conduct.

DU PG CSAS Admission 2026: Schedule for Performance Based Programmes

The University of Delhi announces admissions to Performance Based Programmes ROUND III for Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: