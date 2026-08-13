DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Schedule Released for Performance-Based Programmes at admission.uod.ac.in
The Delhi University (DU) announced the schedule for Performance-Based Programmes for Postgraduate Programmes under the CSAS admissions for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Students must to follow the schedule to ensure proper admission conduct.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Performance-Based Programmes for Postgraduate Programmes under the CSAS admissions for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the results for allocations for Performance Based Programmes will be released on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. Students are advised to follow the detailed schedule to ensure proper admission conduct.
DU PG CSAS Admission 2026: Schedule for Performance Based Programmes
The University of Delhi announces admissions to Performance Based Programmes ROUND III for Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Declaration of allocations for Performance Based Programmes
|August 19, 2026
|Wednesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 19 - 20, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Thursday
|Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 19 - 22, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Saturday
|Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
|August 23, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Sunday
Official Notice: CSAS (PG) Performance Based Programmes
Candidates are advised to strictly adhere to the schedule provided above. All candidates are advised to check the admission website at admission.uod.ac.in on a regular basis.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026 Round 1 & 2 Schedule Released
The University also released the schedule for the first and second round of admissions for the one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 12, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the First/Second Round of allocations were released on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The last date to pay the fee for their accepted seat is till 11:59 PM on August 18, 2026. Candidates will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admission.
Official Notice: One Year PG Schedule for Round I
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