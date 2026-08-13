DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in for Spot Round 1 and Round 2 Upgrade and CW, ECA, Sports, Performance-Based Programmes
The Delhi University (DU) announced the schedule for Upgrade Round 2 and Round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes and Round 1 of Spot admission for Undergraduate Programs under CSAS for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.
DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Upgrade Round 2 and Round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes and Round 1 of Spot admission for Undergraduate Programs under CSAS for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the results for round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes will be released on August 19, 2026. The upgrade window will open on August 16, 2026 and will close by 11:59 PM on August 17, 2026. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.
DU UG CSAS Admission 2026: Upgrade Window and Spot Round Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for the first round of spot admissions, and the round 2 for upgrade window and CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes here:
|TASK
|TIMES AND DATES
|DAYS
|UPGRADATION WINDOW-II
|Upgrade and Preference Reorder Window
|August 16 - 17, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Sunday - Monday
|Declaration of upgraded allocations along with auto-acceptance
|August 19, 2026
|Wednesday
|Round-II of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes (Music, BFA and (PE, HE & S))
|Declaration of Round-II of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes (Music, BFA and (PE, HE&S))
|August 19, 2026
|Wednesday
|Candidates to "Accept" Allocated Seat
|August 20, 2026 till 11.59 PM
|Thursday
|College to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 19 - 21, 2026 till 11.59 PM
|Wednesday - Friday
|Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate
|August 22, 2026 till 11.59 PM
|Saturday
|SPOT ROUND-I
|Display of vacant seats
|August 23, 2026
|Sunday
|Candidates to apply for Spot Round from their dashboard
|August 23 - 24, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Sunday - Monday
|Declaration of Spot Round-I
|August 25, 2026
|Tuesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat
|August 25 - 27, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Tuesday - Thursday
|College to Verify and Approve the online applications
|August 28, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Friday
|Last date of Online payment of fees by the candidate
|August 29, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Saturday
Official Notice: CSAS (UG) upgrade round-II, Round-II of CW, ECA, Sports, Performance Based programmes
DU Undergraduate CSAS Admission 2026: Important Note
- Candidates who applied for CSAS(UG)-2026 but are not admitted to any College as on August 22, 2026, are eligible for the Spot Round.
- The dashboard of all the admitted candidates will be kept in freeze mode and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 11:59 PM, Saturday, August 22, 2026.
- To be considered in a Spot Admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard. Candidates will be able to select only those Programme + College combinations where the seats are vacant as per the Category.
- Candidates who fail to accept the allocated seat in the Spot Admission round will forfeit their eligibility and will be out of CSAS (UG)-2026.
- There will be no option of 'Upgrade' and 'Withdraw' during the Spot Admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular Spot Admission round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round/s of Spot Admission, if any.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official admission portal for future updates at admission.uod.ac.in.
Also Read: DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 1 & 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Notice Here
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.