DU UG Admission 2026: CSAS Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in for Spot Round 1 and Round 2 Upgrade and CW, ECA, Sports, Performance-Based Programmes

DU UG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), announced the schedule for Upgrade Round 2 and Round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes and Round 1 of Spot admission for Undergraduate Programs under CSAS for academic session 2026-27. Candidates can check the notice for the schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the results for round 2 of CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes will be released on August 19, 2026. The upgrade window will open on August 16, 2026 and will close by 11:59 PM on August 17, 2026. Students are advised to follow the admission schedule to ensure proper conduct.

DU UG CSAS Admission 2026: Upgrade Window and Spot Round Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for the first round of spot admissions, and the round 2 for upgrade window and CW, ECA, SPORTS, Performance-Based Programmes here: