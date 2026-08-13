DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 1 & 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Notice Here

DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for the first and second round of admissions for the one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 12, 2026. Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the First/Second Round of allocations were released on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admission. The last date to pay the fee for their accepted seat is till 11:59 PM on August 18, 2026.

Official Notice: One Year PG Schedule for Round I

List of Programmes Under DU One Year PG Admission 2026

The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round 1, 2 for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for academic session 2026-27: