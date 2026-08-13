DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: Round 1 & 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Notice Here
The Delhi University (DU) released the schedule for the first and second round of admissions for the one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 12, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admission.
DU One-Year PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), released the schedule for the first and second round of admissions for the one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 12, 2026. Candidates can check the official schedule on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the First/Second Round of allocations were released on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to follow the mentioned schedule to proceed with the admission. The last date to pay the fee for their accepted seat is till 11:59 PM on August 18, 2026.
Official Notice: One Year PG Schedule for Round I
List of Programmes Under DU One Year PG Admission 2026
The University of Delhi announces the schedule of Round 1, 2 for admission to the following One-Year Postgraduate Programmes for academic session 2026-27:
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ROUND 2
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ROUND 1
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1. Master Of Science (Anthropology)
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1. Master Of Arts (Applied Psychology)
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2. Master Of Science (Biochemistry)
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2. Master Of Arts (Economics)
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3. Master Of Biomedical Sciences
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3. Master Of Arts (English)
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4. Master Of Science (Botany)
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4. Master Of Arts (Geography)
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5. Master Of Science (Chemistry)
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5. Master Of Arts (Hindi)
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6. Master Of Science (Computer Science)
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6. Master Of Arts (Hindustani Music) Vocal/Instrumental (Sitar/Sarod/Guitar/Violin/Santoor) Vocal/Instrumental
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7. Master Of Science (Development Communication And Extension)
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7. Master Of Arts (Karnataka Music)
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8. Master Of Science (Electronics)
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8. Master Of Arts (Percussion) Tabla/Pakhawaj
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9. Master Of Science (Environmental Sciences)
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9. Master Of Arts (History)
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10. Master Of Science (Fabric & Apparel Sciences)
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10. Master Of Arts (Philosophy)
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11. Master Of Science (Food And Nutrition)
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11. Master Of Arts (Political Science)
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12. Master Of Science (Geology)
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12. Master Of Arts (Psychology)
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13. Master Of Science (Human Development & Childhood Studies)
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13. Master Of Arts (Sanskrit)
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14. Master Of Science (Mathematics)
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14. Master Of Arts (Social Work)
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15. Master Of Science (Microbiology)
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15. Master Of Arts (Sociology)
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16. Master Of Science (Physics)
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16. Master Of Arts (Urdu)
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17. Master Of Science (Resource Management And Design Application)
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17. Master Of Commerce
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18. Master Of Science (Statistics)
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19. Master Of Science (Zoology)
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20. Master Of Art (Arabic)
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21. Master Of Art (Bengali)
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22. Master Of Art (French)
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23. Master Of Art (German)
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24. Master Of Arts (Hispanic)
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25. Master Of Arts (Italian)
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26. Master Of Arts (Punjabi)
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27. Master Of Arts (Persian)
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28. Master Of Arts Journalism (Hindi)
DU One Year PG Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the schedule for the first/second round of allocation-cum-admissions of DU One Year PG 2026:
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TASK
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TIME AND DATES
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DAYS
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Declaration of First/Second Round of allocations
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August 12, 2026
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Wednesday
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Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
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August 12 - 15, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Wednesday - Saturday
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Department(s) to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 12 - 17, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Wednesday - Monday
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Last date of online payment of fees by the candidates
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August 18, 2026 till 11:59 PM
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Tuesday
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website i.e. admission.uod.ac.in for any updates and information. The official website of DU is du.ac.in.
Also Read: Haryana NEET 2026 Registration Starting Today: Direct Portal Link, Eligibility Criteria, and Choice Filling
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