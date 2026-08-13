Haryana NEET 2026 Registration Starting Today: Direct Portal Link, Eligibility Criteria, and Choice Filling

Haryana NEET 2026: DMER, Haryana in collaboration with Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak has started Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Online Counselling Registrations. Those who want to get admission in 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats of Government, Government Aided & Private Medical/Dental Colleges in Haryana may apply online through the official website (uhsrugcounselling.com). To register for the counselling process, one has to qualify NEET UG 2026 with qualifying marks, should be minimum of 17 years of age on or before 31st December, 2026 and should have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English core subjects.

While being a Haryana Bonafide resident domicile is necessary for claiming government state quota seats, those who are not domiciles are eligible to compete for management quota seats in private medical and dental colleges. Applicants must register themselves on the specified online portal, submit scanned copies of all necessary documents such as class 10th & 12th mark sheets, NEET scorecards, domicile certificate, category certificate and also pay non-refundable application fees (Rs 2,500 for General/Unreserved applicants; Rs 1,250 for Haryana SC/BC/EWS applicants).