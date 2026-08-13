Haryana NEET 2026 Registration Starting Today: Direct Portal Link, Eligibility Criteria, and Choice Filling
Haryana NEET 2026: DMER Haryana, along with UHSR Rohtak, initiated the Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 online counselling on August 13, 2026, at uhsrugcounselling.com. Eligible 10+2 NEET-qualified candidates aged 17+ can register, upload documents, pay the fee (₹2,500 General; ₹1,250 Haryana SC/BC/EWS), and apply for 85% state quota or management seats by August 22.
Haryana NEET 2026: DMER, Haryana in collaboration with Pt. B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak has started Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Online Counselling Registrations. Those who want to get admission in 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS seats of Government, Government Aided & Private Medical/Dental Colleges in Haryana may apply online through the official website (uhsrugcounselling.com). To register for the counselling process, one has to qualify NEET UG 2026 with qualifying marks, should be minimum of 17 years of age on or before 31st December, 2026 and should have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English core subjects.
While being a Haryana Bonafide resident domicile is necessary for claiming government state quota seats, those who are not domiciles are eligible to compete for management quota seats in private medical and dental colleges. Applicants must register themselves on the specified online portal, submit scanned copies of all necessary documents such as class 10th & 12th mark sheets, NEET scorecards, domicile certificate, category certificate and also pay non-refundable application fees (Rs 2,500 for General/Unreserved applicants; Rs 1,250 for Haryana SC/BC/EWS applicants).
How To Register For The Haryana NEET 2026?
To Register For The Haryana NEET 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of Haryana uhsrugcounselling.com, and click on new candidate registration.
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Enter your NEET UG roll number application number and birth date to retrieve the entrance examination details.
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Fill up the candidate profile section with necessary information about contact details, Haryana domicile, category information, and educational qualification marks details.
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Upload scanned copy of NEET score card, class ten and twelve marksheets, domicile certificate, category certificate, and latest photograph.
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Make payment of counselling registration fee online through options of debit/credit card/net banking.
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Check and submit your application details and take print out of the filled up registration form.
Haryana NEET 2026: Eligibility Criteria
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NEET Eligibility: Should be NEET UG 2026 qualified with requisite percentile cut-off score.
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Age Criteria: Not less than 17 years of age by December 31, 2026.
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Educational Eligibility: Qualified 12th standard/10+2 with subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotech, and English with qualifying marks.
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Domicile Criteria: State Quota (Government/Aided College): Only for those having a valid Haryana Domicile Certificate.
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Private Medical/Dental College: For domicile of Haryana and All India quota.
Haryana NEET 2026: Round 1 Counselling Schedule
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Event
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Timeline / Dates
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Online Registration & Document Upload
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August 13 – August 22, 2026
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Registration Fee Payment
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August 13 – August 22, 2026
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State Merit List Declaration
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Mid-August 2026
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Choice Filling & Locking
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Mid to Late August 2026
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Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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Late August 2026
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Physical Document Verification & Admission
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August 22 – August 28, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.