ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today At icarcounseling.com; Direct Link & Seat Acceptance Schedule
ICAR Round 4 Seat: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) declared the CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 Round 4 seat allotment result on August 14, 2026, at icarcounseling.com. Candidates must complete university document verification, address queries, pay the seat acceptance fee, or opt to withdraw by August 16. Vacant seats for the Mop-Up Round display on August 18.
ICAR Round 4 Seat: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the Round 4 Seat Allotment Result for CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 on its counselling website (icarcounseling.com) on August 14, 2026. Students who have applied for the regular rounds of seat allotment for admissions in undergraduate degree programmes in various courses under Agriculture and Allied Sciences can access their seat allocation details by logging into the counselling portal (icarcounseling.com) using their application number and password. After getting the result of the seat allocation, the candidates need to adhere strictly to the post-allotment schedule.
The document verification process of the concerned universities online, along with the submission of the documents in reply to the queries raised by the universities, is to be done by August 16, 2026. Also, those students who want to withdraw from the allotted or admitted seats must do so by August 16, 2026 (till 6:00 PM). To confirm the allotment of seat, the seat acceptance fee must be paid online by August 16, 2026 (till 8:00 PM). On the completion of the Round 4 seat acceptance process, ICAR will publish the vacant seat matrix for the subsequent Mop-Up/Final Round on August 18, 2026.
How To Check The ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To Check The ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Launch your web browser and go directly to the ICAR counselling website that is available at the site named icarcounseling.com homepage.
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Click on the candidate login facility provided at the very beginning screen for logging in yourself.
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From the list given, select CUET ICAR UG 2026.
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Enter your registered application number, password, and security code at the specified required login fields.
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Verify the Round 4 university course, branch, seat category, and merit that are available on your screen.
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Take a printout of your provisional seat allotment letter.
ICAR Round 4 Seat Acceptance & Verification Schedule
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Activity
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Deadline / Time
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Declaration of Round 4 Seat Allotment
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August 14, 2026 (11:00 AM onwards)
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Online Document Verification by Universities
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August 16, 2026 (Up to 2:00 PM)
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Re-submission of Documents (if queried)
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August 16, 2026 (Up to 5:00 PM)
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Withdrawal of Allotted/Admitted Seats
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August 16, 2026 (Up to 6:00 PM)
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Seat Acceptance Fee Deposition
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August 16, 2026 (Up to 8:00 PM)
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Display of Vacant Seat Matrix for Mop-Up Round
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August 18, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.