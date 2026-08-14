ICAR Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Releasing Today At icarcounseling.com; Direct Link & Seat Acceptance Schedule

ICAR Round 4 Seat: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has announced the Round 4 Seat Allotment Result for CUET (ICAR-UG) 2026 on its counselling website (icarcounseling.com) on August 14, 2026. Students who have applied for the regular rounds of seat allotment for admissions in undergraduate degree programmes in various courses under Agriculture and Allied Sciences can access their seat allocation details by logging into the counselling portal (icarcounseling.com) using their application number and password. After getting the result of the seat allocation, the candidates need to adhere strictly to the post-allotment schedule.

The document verification process of the concerned universities online, along with the submission of the documents in reply to the queries raised by the universities, is to be done by August 16, 2026. Also, those students who want to withdraw from the allotted or admitted seats must do so by August 16, 2026 (till 6:00 PM). To confirm the allotment of seat, the seat acceptance fee must be paid online by August 16, 2026 (till 8:00 PM). On the completion of the Round 4 seat acceptance process, ICAR will publish the vacant seat matrix for the subsequent Mop-Up/Final Round on August 18, 2026.