Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates, Registration, Merit List Details
The state admission board of Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan NEET Round 1 schedule 2026 out for BBS, BDS courses. Check registration date, merit list and important dates here.
The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan, has released the Round 1 counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and are seeking admission to medical and dental colleges in Rajasthan can check the registration dates, merit list schedule, security deposit, choice filling and other important details here.
The Round 1 registration process has started, and candidates must complete both parts of the application form within the prescribed deadline to participate in the counselling process.
Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Important Dates
According to the Round 1 schedule, registration and application fee submission began on August 12. The provisional seat matrix is scheduled to be published on August 13. Candidates can submit the registration fee until 4 PM on August 17, while the deadline for submitting Part 1 and Part 2 of the application form is 8 PM on the same day.
The provisional merit list will be released on August 18. Candidates belonging to Defence/Para-Military and NRI categories will undergo verification on August 19, following which the revised merit lists will be published on August 20.
Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Schedule 2026
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Event
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Date/Time
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Registration and fee submission
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August 12, 2026
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Provisional seat matrix
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August 13, 2026
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Security deposit and choice filling
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August 14–20, 2026
|
Last date for fee payment
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August 17, 2026, 4 PM
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Last date to submit application
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August 17, 2026, 8 PM
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Provisional merit list
|
August 18, 2026
|
Defence/Para-Military and NRI verification
|
August 19, 2026
|
Revised merit list
|
August 20, 2026
How to Register for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026?
- Visit the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling website.
- Click on the registration link for NEET UG 2026 counselling.
- Complete the registration using the required details.
- Pay the prescribed application fee.
- Complete Part 1 and Part 2 of the application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Candidates should carefully check all details before final submission, as incomplete applications may not be considered for the counselling process.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2026: Direct LINK
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.