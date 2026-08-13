Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Schedule Released; Check Important Dates, Registration, Merit List Details

The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan, has released the Round 1 counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and are seeking admission to medical and dental colleges in Rajasthan can check the registration dates, merit list schedule, security deposit, choice filling and other important details here.

The Round 1 registration process has started, and candidates must complete both parts of the application form within the prescribed deadline to participate in the counselling process.

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026 Important Dates

According to the Round 1 schedule, registration and application fee submission began on August 12. The provisional seat matrix is scheduled to be published on August 13. Candidates can submit the registration fee until 4 PM on August 17, while the deadline for submitting Part 1 and Part 2 of the application form is 8 PM on the same day.