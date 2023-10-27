DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Registration To Start On November 1, Check Complete Schedule Here

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the mop-up round schedule for the DNB (Post Diploma) in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the final round of counselling can check and download the complete schedule from the official website - natboard.edu.in.

As per the given schedule, the counselling committee will start the registrations for the DNB Post Diploma mop-up round counselling from November 1, 2023. The last date to apply is November 6, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to download the counselling schedule.

Check the official schedule here

DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Schedule

Candidates can go through the dates related to the final mop up round of DNB post-diploma counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Login by the candidates and Payment of the 1st Year Course Fee to participate in the Final Mop-up Round November 1 to 6, 2023 Filling of Choices/options for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling November 1 to 6, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Processing of the Allotment November 7 to 8, 2023 Result of the Allotment November 9, 2023 Physical joining at the allotted hospital November 9 to 15, 2023

Who is eligible for DNB Post Diploma Final Mop up round counselling 2023?

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria for the final round of counselling given below.

Candidates who are already registered for the DNB-PDCET 2023 counselling and have not been offered any seat during the First, Second and Third rounds of counselling, will only be eligible for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling.

Candidates who have been allotted a DNB (Post Diploma) seat in any of these three rounds of counselling but have failed to join the allocated institute shall be ineligible for participation in the Final (Mop-up) Round of counselling. No new registrations are permitted for the Final (Mop-up) round.

