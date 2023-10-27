KLEE 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment Results Out For LLM and LLB Courses, Get PDFs Here

KLEE 2023 Seat Allotment Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the provisional seat allotment list for KLEE 3-year LLB phase 2 and LLM phase 1 courses in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the seat allotment round can check and download the allotment status through the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The seat allotment list includes necessary details such as application number, rank secured by the candidates, name of the colleges, course name and seat type. Candidates can click on the direct links provided below to download their seat allocation results.

KLEE LLM Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2023 Seat Allotment List - Direct Link (Click Here)

KLEE 3-year LLB Phase 2 Allotment List 2023 - Direct Link

Details mentioned on the Kerala LLM, LLB seat allotment list 2023

The Kerala LLM, LLB 2023 seat allotment list consists of important information mentioned on it. Check the details below:

Application number

Rank

Candidate’s name

Course name

Name of the college

How to download the KLEE LLM and LLB seat allotment list 2023 online?

Candidates who have registered for the CEE Kerela seat allotment process for LLM and LLB courses can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the provisional seat allotment lists online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link CEE Kerala LLM, LLB candidate’s portal

Step 3: After this, click on the allotment list tab available on the homepage

Step 4: The seat allotment list for the required programme will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and download it for future use

