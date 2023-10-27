  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AIBE 18 Exam 2023 on December 3, Check Syllabus Here

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 on December 3, Check Syllabus Here

AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023: BCI has released the official syllabus of the AIBE XVIII (18) exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates can check the complete syllabus through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 27, 2023 17:24 IST
AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023
AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023

AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the official syllabus of the AIBE XVIII (18) exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the exam and are appearing for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 can check the complete syllabus through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. 

As per the revised schedule, BCI will conduct the AIBE 18 exam on December 3, 2023. The registration window will be closed on November 10, 2023. The admit cards for the All India Bar exam will be released between November 25, 2023 and 30, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register themselves by clicking on the link provided below.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Syllabus 

Candidates can check the complete syllabus of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

Subjects

No of Questions

Constitutional Law

10

I.P.C (Indian Penal Code)

8

Cr. P.C (Criminal Procedure Code)

10

C.P.C (Code of Civil Procedure)

10

Evidence Act

8

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act

4

Family Law

8

Public Interest Litigation

4

Administrative Law

3

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules

4

Company Law

2

Environmental Law

2

Cyber Law

2

Labour and Industrial Laws

4

Law of Tort, including the Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law

5

Law related to Taxation

4

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act

8

Land Acquisition Act

2

Intellectual Property Laws

2

Total

100

AIBE XVIII Exam Pattern 2023

As per the schedule, the All India Bar 18 Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, in MCQ-based mode. The entrance exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The AIBE 18 exam will have a total of 100 questions. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 available on the official website. 

Also Read: AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Extended Again, Check Revised Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023