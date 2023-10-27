AIBE 18 Exam 2023 on December 3, Check Syllabus Here

AIBE 18 Syllabus 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the official syllabus of the AIBE XVIII (18) exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the exam and are appearing for the AIBE 18 exam 2023 can check the complete syllabus through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

As per the revised schedule, BCI will conduct the AIBE 18 exam on December 3, 2023. The registration window will be closed on November 10, 2023. The admit cards for the All India Bar exam will be released between November 25, 2023 and 30, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register themselves by clicking on the link provided below.

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Syllabus

Candidates can check the complete syllabus of the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

Subjects No of Questions Constitutional Law 10 I.P.C (Indian Penal Code) 8 Cr. P.C (Criminal Procedure Code) 10 C.P.C (Code of Civil Procedure) 10 Evidence Act 8 Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act 4 Family Law 8 Public Interest Litigation 4 Administrative Law 3 Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under BCI rules 4 Company Law 2 Environmental Law 2 Cyber Law 2 Labour and Industrial Laws 4 Law of Tort, including the Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law 5 Law related to Taxation 4 Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act 8 Land Acquisition Act 2 Intellectual Property Laws 2 Total 100

AIBE XVIII Exam Pattern 2023

As per the schedule, the All India Bar 18 Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, in MCQ-based mode. The entrance exam will be conducted in both online and offline mode with a duration of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The AIBE 18 exam will have a total of 100 questions. Candidates are advised to read all the important instructions related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 available on the official website.

