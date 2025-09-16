This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 September

Every day has a history behind it. What events changed the world on this day? What stories can we remember and learn from? On September 16, many things happened that shaped nations, ideas, technology, and culture. On this day in 1620, the Mayflower set sail from England, carrying pilgrims who would found Plymouth Colony. In 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo rang bells in Dolores, Mexico, calling for independence from Spanish rule.
In 1893, over 100,000 settlers raced into the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma to claim land. In 1908, General Motors was founded in the U.S. by William C. Durant. Also, in 1963, the Federation of Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore merged to form Malaysia. In this article, we’ll look at more events and people born or who died this day and how those moments still matter today.
What Happened on this Day – September 16?
Here's what happened in history on September 16:
1620 – Mayflower Departs England
- The Mayflower set sail from Plymouth, England, with about 102 passengers.
- They were heading to America in search of a new land and freedom.
- The voyage would later become a key chapter in U.S. history.
1810 – Mexican War of Independence Begins
- Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the church bells in Dolores.
- He issued the "Grito de Dolores", calling for an end to Spanish rule.
- This moment marked the start of Mexico's fight for independence.
1845 – Suspected Christian Spy Murdered
- Phineas Wilcox was stabbed to death in Nauvoo, Illinois.
- He was accused of being a Christian spy within the Mormon community.
- The murder reflected rising tensions and violence at that time.
1893 – Settlers Race to Claim Land in Oklahoma
- The largest land run in U.S. history began in the Cherokee Strip.
- More than 100,000 people rushed to claim former Native American land.
- At a gunshot signal, settlers raced forward on horseback and wagons.
1908 – William Durant Creates General Motors
- William C. Durant spent $2,000 to incorporate General Motors.
- A former carriage maker, he disliked cars but saw their potential.
- GM would become one of the world's biggest automakers.
1920 – Wall Street Bombing
- A bomb exploded at lunchtime in New York City's financial district.
- Over 30 people were killed and 300 were injured in the blast.
- Authorities suspected Italian anarchists, but no one was ever caught.
1940 – U.S. Imposes the Draft
- Congress passed the Burke-Wadsworth Act, creating America's first peacetime draft.
- Men aged 21 to 36 were required to register for service.
- This marked the birth of the Selective Service System.
1977 – Opera Star Maria Callas Dies
- Famous soprano Maria Callas passed away in Paris at the age of 53.
- Born in New York to Greek parents, she trained in Athens.
- She became one of the most celebrated opera singers in history.
1977 – Billy Carter Gets His Own Beer
- U.S. President Jimmy Carter's brother, Billy Carter, launched "Billy Beer".
- The product played into his public "good ol' boy" image.
- Cans of Billy Beer later became collector's items.
2013 – Navy Yard Massacre in Washington, D.C.
- A gunman opened fire at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.
- He killed 12 people and injured several more before being shot.
- The shooter, Aaron Alexis, was a computer contractor for the Navy.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 16?
September 16 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born On This Day – September 16
Lauren Bacall (1924 – 2014)
- American actress known for her sultry voice and film noir roles.
- Famous for The Big Sleep and Key Largo.
- Married actor Humphrey Bogart, her on-screen and off-screen love.
B.B. King (1925 – 2015)
- Legendary guitarist and singer who shaped Delta blues.
- Known for hits like The Thrill Is Gone.
- Influenced generations of blues and rock musicians.
Marc Anthony (1968 – )
- Grammy-winning singer and actor.
- Famous for salsa hits like Ahora Quien.
- One of the best-selling Latin artists of all time.
Died On This Day – September 16
- Maria Callas (1923-1977) — a famous opera singer.
- Marc Bolan (1947-1977) — singer-songwriter and glam rock pioneer with the band T. Rex.
- Edward Albee (1928-2016) — American playwright, known for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
- Jean Piaget (1896-1980) — Swiss psychologist who developed major theories of child development.
- James II of England (1633-1701) — King of England, Scotland and Ireland.
- Louis XVIII of France (1755-1824) — King of France during the Bourbon Restoration.
- Sheb Wooley (1921-2003) — singer, actor; known for novelty songs like "The Purple People Eater".
