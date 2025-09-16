This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 September

Every day has a history behind it. What events changed the world on this day? What stories can we remember and learn from? On September 16, many things happened that shaped nations, ideas, technology, and culture. On this day in 1620, the Mayflower set sail from England, carrying pilgrims who would found Plymouth Colony. In 1810, Father Miguel Hidalgo rang bells in Dolores, Mexico, calling for independence from Spanish rule.

In 1893, over 100,000 settlers raced into the Cherokee Strip in Oklahoma to claim land. In 1908, General Motors was founded in the U.S. by William C. Durant. Also, in 1963, the Federation of Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore merged to form Malaysia. In this article, we’ll look at more events and people born or who died this day and how those moments still matter today.