RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out for 368 Posts, Apply Online Till October 14

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released 368 vacancies for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in various Zonal Railways of Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply online for this designation from September 15 to October 14, 2025, on the official website of RRB. However, they must ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions when filling out the online form to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Get the direct link to download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF on this page.

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in Indian Railways. A total of 368 vacancies across various railway zones have been announced in the official advertisement. Candidates who have completed graduation from any recognised University and fall within the age group of 20 to 33 years can apply for this post. As per the RRB Section Controller notification PDF, the applications can be submitted till 23:59 hrs of 14.10.2025. In this article, we have discussed the complete details of the RRB Section Controller recruitment 2025, including important dates, eligibility, vacancy, exam pattern, and more.