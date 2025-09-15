RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out for 368 Posts, Apply Online Till October 14

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released 368 vacancies for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in various Zonal Railways of Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply online for this designation from September 15 to October 14, 2025, on the official website of RRB. However, they must ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions when filling out the online form to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Get the direct link to download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF on this page.
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in Indian Railways. A total of 368 vacancies across various railway zones have been announced in the official advertisement. Candidates who have completed graduation from any recognised University and fall within the age group of 20 to 33 years can apply for this post. As per the RRB Section Controller notification PDF, the applications can be submitted till 23:59 hrs of 14.10.2025. In this article, we have discussed the complete details of the RRB Section Controller recruitment 2025, including important dates, eligibility, vacancy, exam pattern, and more.
RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Overview
Candidates will be selected for the RRB Section Controller post based on their performance in the computer-based test, followed by CBAT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. It is a promising career opportunity for the eligible graduates seeking a secure and rewarding job. Look at the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 tabulated below.
Particular
Details
Exam Conducting Body
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Post Name
Section Controller
Vacancy
368
Application Mode
Online
Registration Dates
September 15 to October 14, 2025
Eligibility
Graduation, 20 to 33 years
Selection Process
CBT, CBAT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
Salary
Rs 35400 (Level 6)
Job Location
Anywhere in India
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF
RRB has released the detailed notification PDF for the Section Controller post on its official website. It comprises detailed information about important dates, eligibility, the application process, the selection process, the pattern, the syllabus, the salary, and other crucial information. Click on the direct link blow to download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 Dates
Candidates can find all the starting and closing application dates, fee payment deadlines, modification window dates, and other related details in the official RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF. The online registration window is open now and will be closed on October 14, 2025. Check below for the important dates for the RRB Section Controller recruitment:
Event
Dates
Notification
September 15, 2025
Application Start Date
September 15, 2025
Application End Date
October 14, 2025 (23:59 hrs)
Last date for fees payment
October 16, 2025
Modification window for corrections in application form
October 17 to 26, 2025
