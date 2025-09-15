RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out for 368 Posts, Apply Online Till October 14

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out: RRB aims to fill 368  vacancies for the Section Controller posts. Candidates who have completed graduation from any recognised University and fall within the age group of 20 to 33 years can apply for this role. Download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF on this page

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025
RRB Section Controller Notification 2025

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF Out: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released 368 vacancies for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in various Zonal Railways of Indian Railways. Interested candidates can apply online for this designation from September 15 to October 14, 2025, on the official website of RRB. However, they must ensure they satisfy all the eligibility conditions when filling out the online form to avoid disqualification of their candidature. Get the direct link to download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF on this page.

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the recruitment of Section Controller posts in Indian Railways. A total of 368 vacancies across various railway zones have been announced in the official advertisement. Candidates who have completed graduation from any recognised University and fall within the age group of 20 to 33 years can apply for this post. As per the RRB Section Controller notification PDF, the applications can be submitted till 23:59 hrs of 14.10.2025. In this article, we have discussed the complete details of the RRB Section Controller recruitment 2025, including important dates, eligibility, vacancy, exam pattern, and more.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates will be selected for the RRB Section Controller post based on their performance in the computer-based test, followed by CBAT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. It is a promising career opportunity for the eligible graduates seeking a secure and rewarding job. Look at the key highlights of the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 tabulated below.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Name

Section Controller

Vacancy

368

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

September 15 to October 14, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation, 20 to 33 years

Selection Process

CBT, CBAT, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Salary

Rs 35400 (Level 6)

Job Location

Anywhere in India

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF

RRB has released the detailed notification PDF for the Section Controller post on its official website. It comprises detailed information about important dates, eligibility, the application process, the selection process, the pattern, the syllabus, the salary, and other crucial information. Click on the direct link blow to download the RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025

PDF Download

RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 Dates

Candidates can find all the starting and closing application dates, fee payment deadlines, modification window dates, and other related details in the official RRB Section Controller Notification 2025 PDF. The online registration window is open now and will be closed on October 14, 2025. Check below for the important dates for the RRB Section Controller recruitment:

Event

Dates

Notification

September 15, 2025

Application Start Date

September 15, 2025

Application End Date

October 14, 2025 (23:59 hrs)

Last date for fees payment

October 16, 2025

Modification window for corrections in application form

October 17 to 26, 2025

