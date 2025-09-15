UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins from September 17th at sssc.uk.gov.in for 128 Posts - Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the commencement of the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher 2025 recruitment process for 128 vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online starting September 17 via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply online is October 7.

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 128 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) in the Garhwal and Kumaon Divisions. Graduates falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years can submit UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Application Form.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025

UKSSSC will commence the application process for 128 Assistant Teacher vacancies on September 17. The official recruitment UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 PDF was released on September 15, comprising all the essential details such as revised exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility and more. Selection will be based on written exam. Check the key highlights in the table below.