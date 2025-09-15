UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins from September 17th at sssc.uk.gov.in for 128 Posts - Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Meenu Solanki
Sep 15, 2025, 22:22 IST

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025: UKSSSC has released the notification for Assistant Teacher Recruitment. A total of 128 vacancies have been announced, and the online application process will begin on September 17 at sssc.uk.gov.in. Check salary, eligibility, last date to apply, and other details here.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the commencement of the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher 2025 recruitment process for 128 vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online starting September 17 via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply online is October 7. 

As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 128 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) in the Garhwal and Kumaon Divisions. Graduates falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years can submit UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Application Form.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025

UKSSSC will commence the application process for 128 Assistant Teacher vacancies on September 17. The official recruitment UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 PDF was released on September 15, comprising all the essential details such as revised exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility and more. Selection will be based on written exam. Check the key highlights in the table below.

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher 2025 Highlights
Organization Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
Post Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher)
Vacancies 128
Registration Dates 17 September to 7 October 2025
Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree with B.Ed.
Age Limit 21 to 42 Years
Selection Process
  • Written Examination
  • Document Verification
Official Website sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

UKSSSC issued official notification for the recruitment of 128 Assistant Teacher vacancies on September 15. The registration will commence on September 18 and the application correction window will be available from October 10 to 12. Check all the important dates for UKSSSC Teacher Recruitment in the table below.

Events

Dates

Notification

15 September 2025

Apply Online Starts

17 September 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

7 October 2025

Application Correction Dates

10 to 12 October 2025

Exam Date

18 January 2025

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2025

UKSSSC has notified 128 vacancies for post of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) in the Garhwal and Kumaon Divisions. Check the division and category-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.

Division

Reservation Category

Vacant Posts

Women from Uttarakhand

Former Serviceman

Orphan

Skilled Players of Uttarakhand

Dependents of Uttarakhand State Movement Activists

Handicapped

Garhwal

SC

15

4

1

1

01 (B/PB)

ST

3

OBC

10

3

1

EWS

7

2

1

UR

39

11

2

1

2

4

Garhwal Total

 

74

20

2

1

3

7

1

Kumaon

SC

11

3

1

01 (B/PB)
 

ST

2

 

OBC

8

2

1

 

EWS

5

1

 

UR

28

8

1

1

1

3

Kumaon Total

  

54

14

1

1

1

5

  

Steps to Apply Online for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Go to the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the notification for “Assistant Teacher Recruitment”

Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” link / “Register” link. If you are a new user, register with valid personal details.

Step 4: Login using registration credentials and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee (if applicable), depending on your category.

Step 7: Review the filled form carefully before submitting it.

Step 8: Download the filled application form for future reference.

