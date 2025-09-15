UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins from September 17th at sssc.uk.gov.in for 128 Posts - Check Last Date and Eligibility Here

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the commencement of the UKSSSC Assistant Teacher 2025 recruitment process for 128 vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online starting September 17 via the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date to apply online is October 7.
As per the official schedule, this recruitment drive aims to fill 128 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) in the Garhwal and Kumaon Divisions. Graduates falling within the age bracket of 21 and 42 years can submit UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Application Form.
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Apply Online 2025
UKSSSC will commence the application process for 128 Assistant Teacher vacancies on September 17. The official recruitment UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Notification 2025 PDF was released on September 15, comprising all the essential details such as revised exam pattern, syllabus, salary, eligibility and more. Selection will be based on written exam. Check the key highlights in the table below.
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Overview
|UKSSSC Assistant Teacher 2025 Highlights
|Organization
|Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC)
|Post
|Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher)
|Vacancies
|128
|Registration Dates
|17 September to 7 October 2025
|Educational Qualification
|Bachelor’s degree with B.Ed.
|Age Limit
|21 to 42 Years
|Selection Process
|
|Official Website
|sssc.uk.gov.in
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
UKSSSC issued official notification for the recruitment of 128 Assistant Teacher vacancies on September 15. The registration will commence on September 18 and the application correction window will be available from October 10 to 12. Check all the important dates for UKSSSC Teacher Recruitment in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification
|
15 September 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
17 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
7 October 2025
|
Application Correction Dates
|
10 to 12 October 2025
|
Exam Date
|
18 January 2025
UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Vacancy 2025
UKSSSC has notified 128 vacancies for post of Assistant Teacher (LT) (Special Education Teacher) in the Garhwal and Kumaon Divisions. Check the division and category-wise vacancies breakdown in the table below.
|
Division
|
Reservation Category
|
Vacant Posts
|
Women from Uttarakhand
|
Former Serviceman
|
Orphan
|
Skilled Players of Uttarakhand
|
Dependents of Uttarakhand State Movement Activists
|
Handicapped
|
Garhwal
|
SC
|
15
|
4
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
1
|
01 (B/PB)
|
ST
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
OBC
|
10
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
EWS
|
7
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
UR
|
39
|
11
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
–
|
Garhwal Total
|
74
|
20
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
7
|
1
|
Kumaon
|
SC
|
11
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
01 (B/PB)
|
ST
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
OBC
|
8
|
2
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
1
|
–
|
EWS
|
5
|
1
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
UR
|
28
|
8
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
–
|
Kumaon Total
|
54
|
14
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
Steps to Apply Online for UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Go to the official UKSSSC website at sssc.uk.gov.in.
Step 2: Find the notification for “Assistant Teacher Recruitment”
Step 3: Click on the “Apply Online” link / “Register” link. If you are a new user, register with valid personal details.
Step 4: Login using registration credentials and fill out the application form.
Step 5: Upload the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee (if applicable), depending on your category.
Step 7: Review the filled form carefully before submitting it.
Step 8: Download the filled application form for future reference.
