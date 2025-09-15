RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Focus
Quick Links

DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in- Check Apply Online date, Eligibility and More

By Mohd Salman
Sep 15, 2025, 22:36 IST

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: DDA aims to fill 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts. The online registration window link will remain active from October 6 to November 5, 2025. Download the Delhi DDA Notification PDF on this page.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority has invited online applications to fill 1732 vacancies for various posts, including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. Eligible aspirants can apply online for this role from October 6 (10:00 AM) to November 5, 2025 (06:00 PM) only at the official website, dda.gov.in. As per the official notification, the computer-based test will take place in the month of December/January, tentatively. Thus, all the interested candidates must read the notification thoroughly and fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying. Get here the direct link to download the Delhi DDA Notification 2025 PDF.

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Delhi Development Authority aims to fill 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts under the DDA recruitment drive. It is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a stable and fulfilling career. However, candidates must submit their applications within the deadline to be a part of the selection process. Applicants who hold a degree or a diploma in a relevant discipline can apply for this role. Check the key highlights of Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 tabulated below.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Delhi Development Authority

Post Name

Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc.

Vacancies

1732

Selection Process

Written Exam,  Interview/Computer Proficiency Test/DEST (if applicable)

Eligibility

Degree or Diploma in relevant field

Registration Dates

October 6 to November 5, 2025

Exam Dates

December/January

Delhi DDA Notification 2025 PDF

The Delhi Development Authority released Delhi DDA Notification 2025 on September 12, 2025 at dda.gov.in. It comprises information about vacancies, important dates, pay matrix, and other important details. Click on the direct link below to download the official notification pdf.

Delhi DDA Notification 2025

PDF Download

How to Apply Online for Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025

The Delhi DDA application process involves multiple stages from registration to login, uploading documents, paying fees, and final submission. It is compulsory to complete every stage of the application process to submit the form successfully. Here is the step-by-step guide to apply online for the Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 without any hassles:

  • Visit the official DDA website.

  • On the homepage, click “Direct Recruitment 2025” under the “Jobs & Internships” link.

  • Click the “I Agree' Checkbox and then the “Start” button.

  • Enter a valid Email ID, Mobile Number, and other relevant details to register successfully.

  • Now, log in with the correct credentials and fill out the DDA application form.

  • Upload scanned copies of photographs & signatures in the prescribed format.

  • Verify all the details and submit the application form.

  • Upon successful submission of the form, you will be redirected automatically to make the online payment of application fees.

  • Choose the appropriate 'Mode of Payment' and pay the prescribed fees to complete the application process.

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Vacancy

The Delhi Development Authority has published 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts under the DDA recruitment drive. It covers posts, namely Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. Here is the comprehensive breakdown of the DDA vacancy details for reference purposes.

Post Name

Group

Pay Matrix (7th CPC)

Total Vacancies

Deputy Director (Architect)

A

Level 11

4

Deputy Director (Public Relation)

A

Level 11

1

Deputy Director (Planning)

A

Level 11

4

Assistant Director (Planning)

A

Level 10

19

Assistant Director (Architect)

A

Level 10

8

Assistant Director (Landscape)

A

Level 10

1

Assistant Director (System)

A

Level 10

3

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

A

Level 10

10

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical)

A

Level 10

3

Assistant Director (Ministerial)

B

Level 8

15

Legal Assistant

B

Level 7

7

Planning Assistant

B

Level 7

23

Architectural Assistant

B

Level 7

9

Programmer

B

Level 6

6

Junior Engineer (Civil)

B

Level 6

104

Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)

B

Level 6

67

Sectional Officer (Horticulture)

B

Level 6

75

Naib Tehsildar

B

Level 6

6

Junior Translator (Official Language)

B

Level 6

6

Assistant Security Officer (Non-Ministerial)

B

Level 5

6

Surveyor

C

Level 5

6

Stenographer Grade- ‘D’

C

Level 4

44

Patwari

C

Level 3

79

Junior Secretariat Assistant

C

Level 2

199

Mali

C

Level 1

282

Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Ministerial)

C

Level 1

745

Total

1732

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News