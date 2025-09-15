DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in- Check Apply Online date, Eligibility and More

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority has invited online applications to fill 1732 vacancies for various posts, including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. Eligible aspirants can apply online for this role from October 6 (10:00 AM) to November 5, 2025 (06:00 PM) only at the official website, dda.gov.in. As per the official notification, the computer-based test will take place in the month of December/January, tentatively. Thus, all the interested candidates must read the notification thoroughly and fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying. Get here the direct link to download the Delhi DDA Notification 2025 PDF.

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Delhi Development Authority aims to fill 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts under the DDA recruitment drive. It is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a stable and fulfilling career. However, candidates must submit their applications within the deadline to be a part of the selection process. Applicants who hold a degree or a diploma in a relevant discipline can apply for this role. Check the key highlights of Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 tabulated below.