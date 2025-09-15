DDA Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 1732 Posts at dda.gov.in- Check Apply Online date, Eligibility and More

Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority has invited online applications to fill 1732 vacancies for various posts, including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. Eligible aspirants can apply online for this role from October 6 (10:00 AM) to November 5, 2025 (06:00 PM) only at the official website, dda.gov.in. As per the official notification, the computer-based test will take place in the month of December/January, tentatively. Thus, all the interested candidates must read the notification thoroughly and fulfil all the eligibility conditions before applying. Get here the direct link to download the Delhi DDA Notification 2025 PDF.
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Delhi Development Authority aims to fill 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts under the DDA recruitment drive. It is a golden opportunity for candidates seeking a stable and fulfilling career. However, candidates must submit their applications within the deadline to be a part of the selection process. Applicants who hold a degree or a diploma in a relevant discipline can apply for this role. Check the key highlights of Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 tabulated below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Delhi Development Authority
|
Post Name
|
Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc.
|
Vacancies
|
1732
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Interview/Computer Proficiency Test/DEST (if applicable)
|
Eligibility
|
Degree or Diploma in relevant field
|
Registration Dates
|
October 6 to November 5, 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
December/January
Delhi DDA Notification 2025 PDF
The Delhi Development Authority released Delhi DDA Notification 2025 on September 12, 2025 at dda.gov.in. It comprises information about vacancies, important dates, pay matrix, and other important details. Click on the direct link below to download the official notification pdf.
|
Delhi DDA Notification 2025
How to Apply Online for Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025
The Delhi DDA application process involves multiple stages from registration to login, uploading documents, paying fees, and final submission. It is compulsory to complete every stage of the application process to submit the form successfully. Here is the step-by-step guide to apply online for the Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 without any hassles:
-
Visit the official DDA website.
-
On the homepage, click “Direct Recruitment 2025” under the “Jobs & Internships” link.
-
Click the “I Agree' Checkbox and then the “Start” button.
-
Enter a valid Email ID, Mobile Number, and other relevant details to register successfully.
-
Now, log in with the correct credentials and fill out the DDA application form.
-
Upload scanned copies of photographs & signatures in the prescribed format.
-
Verify all the details and submit the application form.
-
Upon successful submission of the form, you will be redirected automatically to make the online payment of application fees.
-
Choose the appropriate 'Mode of Payment' and pay the prescribed fees to complete the application process.
Delhi DDA Recruitment 2025 Vacancy
The Delhi Development Authority has published 1732 vacancies for Group A, B, and C posts under the DDA recruitment drive. It covers posts, namely Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Executive Engineer, Legal Assistant, Junior Engineer, etc. Here is the comprehensive breakdown of the DDA vacancy details for reference purposes.
|
Post Name
|
Group
|
Pay Matrix (7th CPC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
Deputy Director (Architect)
|
A
|
Level 11
|
4
|
Deputy Director (Public Relation)
|
A
|
Level 11
|
1
|
Deputy Director (Planning)
|
A
|
Level 11
|
4
|
Assistant Director (Planning)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
19
|
Assistant Director (Architect)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
8
|
Assistant Director (Landscape)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
1
|
Assistant Director (System)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
3
|
Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
10
|
Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical)
|
A
|
Level 10
|
3
|
Assistant Director (Ministerial)
|
B
|
Level 8
|
15
|
Legal Assistant
|
B
|
Level 7
|
7
|
Planning Assistant
|
B
|
Level 7
|
23
|
Architectural Assistant
|
B
|
Level 7
|
9
|
Programmer
|
B
|
Level 6
|
6
|
Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
B
|
Level 6
|
104
|
Junior Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical)
|
B
|
Level 6
|
67
|
Sectional Officer (Horticulture)
|
B
|
Level 6
|
75
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
B
|
Level 6
|
6
|
Junior Translator (Official Language)
|
B
|
Level 6
|
6
|
Assistant Security Officer (Non-Ministerial)
|
B
|
Level 5
|
6
|
Surveyor
|
C
|
Level 5
|
6
|
Stenographer Grade- ‘D’
|
C
|
Level 4
|
44
|
Patwari
|
C
|
Level 3
|
79
|
Junior Secretariat Assistant
|
C
|
Level 2
|
199
|
Mali
|
C
|
Level 1
|
282
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Ministerial)
|
C
|
Level 1
|
745
|
Total
|
1732
