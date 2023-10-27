AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Extended Again, Check Revised Dates Here

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023: The Bar Council of India has again extended the registration dates for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII examination 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the AIBE 18 exam and have not registered yet can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the given schedule, the last date to make the payment of the AIBE VIII registration form is November 10, 2023. The examination authority will issue the admit cards between November 25, 2023 and 30, 2023. The All India Bar Exam 18 is scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete their registrations for the AIBE XVIII exam 2023.

AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIBE 18 Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the complete dates related to the AIBE 18 exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Online Registration for AIBE-XVIII closes on November 10, 2023 Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE-XVIII November 11, 2023 Last Date of correction in the Registration Form November 12, 2023 Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidates November 25 to 30, 2023 AIBE 18 exam date December 3, 2023

Check the AIBE 18 exam 2023 revised schedule below

How to fill out the AIBE 18 exam 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to register for the All India Bar Exam XVIII for the academic year 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the registration link available

Step 3: Register using the necessary login details as asked

Step 4: Login using the newly created credentials

Step 5: Upload the documents and submit the registration fees

Step 6: Cross-check the details filled in the application confirmation page and download it for future use

