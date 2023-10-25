CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet To Be Out at cbse.gov.in, CBSE Class 9th, 11th Last Date To Submit Registration Data Extended

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE will announce the exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 soon in online mode. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official portal of the CBSE to get the latest updates.
CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates, CBSE Board Exam Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out Soon
CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024 soon in online mode. According to the official notice, the CBSE will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2024, onwards and are expected to be concluded by April 10, 2024. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE to get the latest updates.
As per the given schedule, CBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 till November 10, 2023, online. Earlier, the last date to submit the data without late fees was October 25, 2023, and with late fees was from October 26 to 29, 2023. Schools affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students through the official website - cbse.nic.in.
27 Oct, 2023 03:42 PM IST
Along with the announcement of the practical exam date sheet, CBSE will also release the set of guidelines that need to be followed in the CBSE board examinations 2024. Check last year's guidelines below:
27 Oct, 2023 02:42 PM IST
In 2022, the practical exams for classes 10th and 12th were conducted from January 2 to February 14, 2023. Students can check the previous year's schedule in the table below:
|
CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Class 10th and 12th
|
Dates
|Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment
|January 2, 2023
|Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment
|February 14, 2023
|Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades
|January 2, 2023
|Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades
|February 14, 2023
27 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST
No, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the practical exam datesheet 2024 for classes 10, 12 as of now. Concerned students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE to get the latest information.
27 Oct, 2023 12:20 PM IST
As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the CBSE class 10th, and 12th Board exam date sheet 2024 will have the below details mentioned on it.
27 Oct, 2023 11:03 AM IST
26 Oct, 2023 05:37 PM IST
26 Oct, 2023 03:04 PM IST
Last year, CBSE released the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 on December 29, 2022. The board officials conducted the CBSE Board exams from February 15, 2023, and concluded on March 21, 2023.
26 Oct, 2023 01:50 PM IST
|
CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24 Overview
|
Board name
|
Central Board of Secondary Education
|
Official websites to download CBSE datesheet 2024
|
cbse.gov.in
|
Classes
|
10th
|
12th
|
CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024 release date
|
December 2023 (expected)
|
CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam date
|
January-February mid, 2024 (expected)
|
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 start date
|
February 15, 2024
|
CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 end date
|
April 10, 2024
26 Oct, 2023 12:16 PM IST
26 Oct, 2023 11:33 AM IST
CBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 in online mode. Respective school authorities affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students at cbse.gov.in.
Read more: CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last Date To Submit Registration Data for Class 9 and 11 Extended, Check Official Notice Here
25 Oct, 2023 05:20 PM IST
As per the official notice, the practical exams/project/internal assessment for the session 2023-24 for both classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023.
25 Oct, 2023 04:55 PM IST
25 Oct, 2023 03:30 PM IST
CBSE will close the registration window for private candidates of classes 10 and 12 with a payment of the late fees today: October 25, 2023. Check the official notice below:
25 Oct, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Students can download their board exam timetable from the below-mentioned websites:
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
25 Oct, 2023 02:30 PM IST
Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2024 datesheet available on the homepage
Step 3: The CBSE board exam datesheet 2024 will be displayed in the new window
Step 4: Go through the dates mentioned on it
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference
25 Oct, 2023 02:00 PM IST
25 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST
25 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST
25 Oct, 2023 12:30 PM IST
