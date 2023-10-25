Live

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet To Be Out at cbse.gov.in, CBSE Class 9th, 11th Last Date To Submit Registration Data Extended

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: CBSE will announce the exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 soon in online mode. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official portal of the CBSE to get the latest updates.

jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 27 Oct, 2023 03:42 PM IST
CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates, CBSE Board Exam Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out Soon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates, CBSE Board Exam Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out Soon 

HIGHLIGHTS

CBSE will announce the CBSE board exam dates 2024 for class 10 and 12 soon in online mode.Students can check and download the CBSE datesheet 2024 through the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.inCBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9th and 11th till November 10, 2023

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024 soon in online mode. According to the official notice, the CBSE will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2024, onwards and are expected to be concluded by April 10, 2024. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE to get the latest updates. 

As per the given schedule, CBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 till November 10, 2023, online. Earlier, the last date to submit the data without late fees was October 25, 2023, and with late fees was from October 26 to 29, 2023. Schools affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students through the official website - cbse.nic.in. 

Keep Refreshing This Page for the Latest Updates on CBSE Date Sheet 2024!



LIVE UPDATES

  • 27 Oct, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

    Along with the announcement of the practical exam date sheet, CBSE will also release the set of guidelines that need to be followed in the CBSE board examinations 2024. Check last year's guidelines below:

    • Students are required to follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time
    • Concerned students and parents are requested to visit the official website of CBSE to keep in touch with the latest updates by the CBSE
    • No electronic devices are allowed in the board exam centre
    • Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre
    • Students need to follow all instructions given on CBSE 10, 12 admit card 2024

  • 27 Oct, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates 2022-23

    In 2022, the practical exams for classes 10th and 12th were conducted from January 2 to February 14, 2023. Students can check the previous year's schedule in the table below:

    CBSE Practical Exam 2023 for Class 10th and 12th

    Dates
    Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023
    Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023
    Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023
    Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

  • 27 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    Is CBSE Board Practical Exam Dates 2024 released?

    No, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the practical exam datesheet 2024 for classes 10, 12 as of now. Concerned students are advised to keep checking the official website of CBSE to get the latest information. 

  • 27 Oct, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    Details mentioned on CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024

    As per the past year's trends, it is expected that the CBSE class 10th, and 12th Board exam date sheet 2024 will have the below details mentioned on it. 

    • Subject Name
    • Subject Code
    • Exam Day, Date and Time
    • Exam Duration
    • Exam Day Guidelines

  • 27 Oct, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    CBSE Date Sheet 2024 To Be Announced Soon

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 soon. Once released, students appearing for the board examinations 2024 can check and download the datesheet at cbse.gov.in.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 05:37 PM IST

    How to download the CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2024?

    The datesheet for the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exam 2024 can be accessed online, once available. Students appearing for the board examinations 2024 can check and download the timetable from the official website - cbse.nic.in.

  • 26 Oct, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam Datesheet 2023

    Last year, CBSE released the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 on December 29, 2022. The board officials conducted the CBSE Board exams from February 15, 2023, and concluded on March 21, 2023. 

  • 26 Oct, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Overview

    Candidates can check the highlights related to the CBSE Board exam 2024 datesheet in the table below:
     

    CBSE Date Sheet 2023-24 Overview

    Board name

    Central Board of Secondary Education

    Official websites to download CBSE datesheet 2024

    cbse.gov.in

    Classes

    10th

    12th

    CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet 2024 release date

    December 2023 (expected)

    CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam date

    January-February mid, 2024 (expected)

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 start date

    February 15, 2024

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024 end date

    April 10, 2024

  • 26 Oct, 2023 12:16 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Submission of Registration Data for Class 9 and 11 Official Notice

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 

  • 26 Oct, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Deadline To Submit Registration Data for Class 9 and 11 Extended

    CBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 in online mode. Respective school authorities affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students at cbse.gov.in. 

    Read more: CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last Date To Submit Registration Data for Class 9 and 11 Extended, Check Official Notice Here

  • 25 Oct, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    CBSE 2024 Class 10th, 12th Practical Exam Dates

    As per the official notice, the practical exams/project/internal assessment for the session 2023-24 for both classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools are to be conducted from November 14 to December 14, 2023. 

  • 25 Oct, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    What are the latest updates by CBSE?

    As of now, there are no updates regarding the release of the CBSE board exam 2024 datesheet of classes 10 and 12. However, the board officials released the dates of the practical exams for the winter-bound schools. Candidates appearing for the board exams 2024 can check and download the timetable from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

  • 25 Oct, 2023 03:30 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Registrations for Private candidates of Class 10 and 12 closes today

    CBSE will close the registration window for private candidates of classes 10 and 12 with a payment of the late fees today: October 25, 2023. Check the official notice below:

    CBSE 10th, 12th registration 

  • 25 Oct, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    List of websites to download CBSE board exam datesheet 2024

    Students can download their board exam timetable from the below-mentioned websites:

    • cbse.gov.in

    • cbse.nic.in

  • 25 Oct, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    How to download the CBSE Datesheet 2024?

    Once released, students can download the exam datesheet 2024 through the official website - cbse.nic.in. Check the steps mentioned below.

    Step 1: Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the CBSE 10, 12 board exam 2024 datesheet available on the homepage

    Step 3: The CBSE board exam datesheet 2024 will be displayed in the new window

    Step 4: Go through the dates mentioned on it

    Step 5: Download and take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference


  • 25 Oct, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    Is the CBSE datesheet released for 2024?

    No, the datesheet for CBSE board exam 2024 is not released yet. It is advisable for students to keep visiting the CBSE portal - cbse.gov.in to get the latest updates.


  • 25 Oct, 2023 01:30 PM IST

    CBSE Registration Dates for Classes 9th and 11th

    CBSE will close the registration process for class 9 and 11 students without the payment of late fees today: October 25, 2023. Respective schools affiliated with CBSE can register their students at cbse.nic.in.

  • 25 Oct, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Dates

    As per the released notice, CBSE will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 15 to April 10, 2024. The detailed scheduled will be announced soon online.

  • 25 Oct, 2023 12:30 PM IST

    CBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024 Soon

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic session 2023-24 soon in online mode. Once released, students can check and download the datesheet at cbse.nic.in.


Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023