CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet To Be Out at cbse.gov.in, CBSE Class 9th, 11th Last Date To Submit Registration Data Extended

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates, CBSE Board Exam Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out Soon

CBSE Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the board exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2024 soon in online mode. According to the official notice, the CBSE will conduct the board exams for classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2024, onwards and are expected to be concluded by April 10, 2024. Students and parents are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CBSE to get the latest updates.

As per the given schedule, CBSE has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 till November 10, 2023, online. Earlier, the last date to submit the data without late fees was October 25, 2023, and with late fees was from October 26 to 29, 2023. Schools affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students through the official website - cbse.nic.in.

