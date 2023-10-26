CBSE Board Exam 2024: Last Date To Submit Registration Data for Class 9 and 11 Extended, Check Official Notice Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit the registration data for classes 9 and 11 in online mode. Respective school authorities affiliated with CBSE can submit the registration data of their students by visiting the official website - cbse.gov.in. As per the released notice, the last date to submit the data for classes 9th and 11th without late fees is November 10, 2023. Earlier, the last date to submit the data without late fees was October 25, 2023, and with late fees was from October 26 to 29, 2023.

The registrations for CBSE classes 9 and 11 with an online payment of the late fees will start from November 11 to 18, 2023. As per the notice released on September 12, 2023, the data of the Class 9, and 11 students will be submitted on the OASIS platform. However, before proceeding with the registration of the students, existing schools will have to update the registration data on the OASIS and HPE portals. The direct link to submit the registration data for the board exams is available on the official portal of the CBSE. Students and concerned school authorities can click on the direct link provided below.

CBSE Class 9 and 11 Registration Data Submission 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check CBSE’s official notice below





CBSE Classes 9th and 11th Dates for Submission of Registration Data

Students wishing to appear for the CBSE Board exams 2024 are required to submit the registration data till the specified dates given in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the registration data for CBSE classes 9th and 11th November 10, 2023 Date to submit the CBSE class 9, 11 registration data with late fees November 11 to 18, 2023

